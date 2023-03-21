English Premier League
Erling Haaland to miss Euro 2024 qualifiers with groin injury

Published Mar. 21, 2023 2:49 p.m. EDT

Erling Haaland has left Norway's training camp because of a groin injury and will miss the team's upcoming European Championship qualifying games, the national federation said Tuesday.

Haaland felt pain from a slight groin injury after playing for Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals against Burnley on Saturday and will return to his club for treatment, the Norwegian federation said. He scored three goals in a 6-0 win against Burnley, raising his total to a club-record 42 this season.

The Norwegian federation said it had initially hoped Haaland would recover quickly, but that the pain got worse after he joined up with the national team.

With City facing a packed schedule as it chases three trophies in the final part of the season, Norway coach Ståle Solbakken bristled at the suggestion that Haaland was prioritizing his club over his country.

"If you had seen him in my hotel room at midnight last night you'd know that (he wanted to play)," Solbakken told a news conference in Marbella. "He is deeply frustrated and he's done everything he can."

Man City next plays Liverpool in the Premier League on April 1. The English title holder also hosts Bayern Munich on April 11 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Norway begins its Euro 2024 qualifying group program against Spain on Saturday and travels to face Georgia three days later. Group A also includes Scotland and Cyprus.

Haaland has scored 21 goals in 23 games for Norway but has yet to play at a major tournament.

The top two teams in Group A will advance to Euro 2024 in Germany. Norway could also have a qualifying route through the playoffs next year based on its Nations League standing.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
