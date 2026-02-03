Salah's Next Club? Benzema's Exit Could Factor Into Liverpool Star's Future

Mohamed Salah has reportedly emerged as Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad's number one priority to replace Karim Benzema. The Egyptian has long been a target for Saudi Arabian clubs and has endured a disappointing campaign so far, hitting out at Liverpool in December before jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations. The 33-year-old signed a new contract with the Reds last April but his future is up in the air having only scored six club goals this season.

Benzema leaves Al-Ittihad for Al-Hilal in shock switch

Fans of the Saudi Pro League were in shock on Monday when it was revealed that Benzema would leave Al-Ittihad for Al-Hilal. The former Real Madrid striker had been with the Jeddah-based side since 2023, helping them win the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League title, but their defence has gone horribly so far, sitting down in sixth with only 34 points from 19 games.

His new team, who like Al-Ittihad are also owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), are in a much better position. Al-Hilal sit in first, a point ahead of Al-Nassr, and the addition of Benzema to a team that already includes Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom, Darwin Nunez and Theo Hernandez is a major boost for head coach Simone Inzaghi.

Al-Ittihad will need a new talisman following Benzema's exit and Salah has long been mooted for a move to the Middle East. Now, steps are reportedly being put in place for that to become a reality.

Salah eyed for Saudi Pro League move as Benzema replacement

According to winwin, Salah's situation is now being "closely monitored" with Al-Ittihad searching for a new superstar. Their need to find that player is even more pressing given winger Moussa Diaby is apparently keen to leave the club in the summer.

The Saudi Arabian transfer window is now shut, meaning their clubs cannot sign any more players, but Al-Ittihad's interest may well develop into a concrete offer in the summer. They previously had a £150 million ($205m) bid for Salah rejected by Liverpool in 2024 and the forward himself admitted that they were "serious" during discussions he had held with certain officials.

After he hit out at Liverpool for throwing him "under the bus" in December, Al-Ittihad's interest again became apparent, though no January deal ever came close to materialising.

Ronaldo 'unhappy' at Al-Nassr amid exit rumours

It's certainly been a tumultuous few days in the Saudi Pro League. The nation is keen to keep the profile of football high in the country and wants to continue signing established stars from around the globe, especially with the 2034 World Cup in mind.

However, there have been reports of players becoming unhappy in the Gulf State and Ronaldo, their biggest signing so far, has apparently grown disgruntled at Al-Nassr. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star has reportedly grown upset with the treatment he has received from PIF, believing the sovereign wealth fund deliberately engineered Benzema's move to Al-Hilal to help them win the Saudi Pro League title. Ronaldo himself has not won the league title since his arrival in 2023 and is thought to feel let down by a perceived lack of support.

Further exits could rock Saudi Pro League

Al-Ittihad may have lost Benzema but they could yet be further harmed with the exit of another player. N'Golo Kante has been a target for Turkish side Fenerbahçe throughout the winter transfer window and a deal looked like it was approaching completion, only for administrative errors to cause it to collapse. The France international is still keen for the transfer to go through, reportedly missing training on Tuesday, but while Türkiye's transfer window is still open, Al-Ittihad would not be able to sign a replacement.

If Kante does end up leaving, it would be another blow in what has been a poor title defence from Al-Ittihad this season. Regardless of what happens, they will need to refresh the squad in the summer, and Salah could be the star signing they so desperately desire.