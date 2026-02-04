Bring On Arsenal! Manchester City Beat Newcastle, Book Carabao Cup Final At Wembley

Manchester City ran riot against Newcastle to rubber-stamp their place in the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal. Pep Guardiola again rang the changes but still watched his side ease to a 3-1 win on the night to complete a 5-1 drubbing on aggregate over last year's winners. Omar Marmoush scored two quick-fire goals while Tijjani Reijnders added another in a clinical first-half display from the hosts.

James Trafford made the most of a rare outing by producing two top-notch saves in the first half to further frustrate Eddie Howe's side, who have now lost their last 11 away games against City.

Howe made three changes at half-time and one of paid off as Anthony Elanga scored a fine individual effort just after the hour-mark, getting his first goal for Newcastle since his £55m move from Nottingham Forest.

City dropped their intensity in the second half but their minds were probably already on their showdown with Arsenal at Wembley, which will be their 22nd trip to the home of English football under Guardiola. The coach brought on Erling Haaland and Rodri to make sure Newcastle didn't get more comfortable and his side could have added to the scoreline late on, with the Norwegian twice going close.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...

Goalkeeper & Defence

James Trafford (8/10):

Made two key early saves which killed Newcastle's confidence, being quick to smother the ball from Joe Willock, then making himself big to deny Anthony Gordon before tipping over Sven Botman's header.

Matheus Nunes (6/10):

A bit lackadaisical in the first half, his lapse leading to Willock's chance and then having to take a booking for hauling down Lewis Hall after losing the ball.

Abdukodir Khusanov (5/10):

Didn't have the most composed night despite City's overall control. Lost a header leading to one of Newcastle's first-half efforts then got away with giving the ball away as Yoane Wissa sent his shot over the bar.

Nathan Ake (5/10):

His lack of pace showed as Newcastle got in behind City's high line twice and he was removed at half-time for Alleyne.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (7/10):

Used his pace effectively to get at Newcastle, repeatedly tearing down the left flank with intent in the first half.

Midfield

Nico O'Reilly (8/10):

Gave a dominant performance in the middle, making an excellent partner for Gonzalez due to his impressive physicality.

Nico Gonzalez (7/10):

Provided a solid platform for City to control the game.

Phil Foden (6/10):

Played well enough but should have made more of the occasion by putting his own stamp on it.

Attack

Tijjani Reijnders (8/10):

Gave a splendid display charging through Newcastle and into the final third. Helped Marmoush score first then grabbed a goal himself and could, maybe should, have got another in the second half.

Omar Marmoush (8/10):

His first goal was pretty fortunate and owed a lot to Dan Burn's tackle after a poor piece of control but his movement troubled Newcastle throughout and he pounced on Kieran Trippier's poor clearance to head in the second goal. Newcastle must be sick of the sight of him as he has scored five of his 11 goals for City against the Magpies.

Antoine Semenyo (7/10):

Another thorn in Newcastle's side, the £64m man setting up Reijnders' strike with a driving run into the box.

Subs & Manager

Max Alleyne (5/10):

Had a tough second half after replacing Ake.

Rodri (6/10):

Helped pierce holes in Newcastle when he came on.

Erling Haaland (7/10):

Made his presence known and had two efforts to score.

Rayan Cherki (7/10):

Got the crowd up on their feet with some neat trickery in a short cameo.

Rico Lewis N/A):

Replaced Gonzalez in the 83rd minute.

Pep Guardiola (7/10):

The tie was effectively over after the first goal and while he might be annoyed with the lack of intensity in the second half he made amends by bringing on the big guns.