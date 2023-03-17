Madrid gets Chelsea, City to meet Bayern in Champions League
Real Madrid's path to another Champions League title will have to go through Chelsea in the quarterfinals for the second straight year.
Friday's draw takes Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti back to face his former club, which was eliminated by a goal from Karim Benzema in extra time a year ago.
This time, the first leg between the past two Champions League winners will be in Madrid instead of London — on April 11 or 12.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also has a reunion with a former club. The English champions were drawn to face Bayern Munich, which has won all eight of its games in the competition this season and will play the first leg in Manchester.
Bayern twice kept Paris Saint-Germain forwards Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé from scoring in the round of 16. The team will now face the tournament's leading scorer in Erling Haaland, who had five goals on Tuesday in City's 7-0 rout of Leipzig.
"Our team has shown it can handle him," Bayern director Michael Gerlinger said of Haaland, who was with Borussia Dortmund for the past two seasons. "There are players like Erling that you can never 100% neutralize so he is still very, very dangerous."
The winner between City and Bayern will go on to play Madrid or Chelsea in the semifinals. That half of the draw includes four of the top-five teams in the UEFA rankings by results in European competitions over the past five years.
The other half of the draw is dominated by Italian clubs with the possibility of a Milan derby in the semifinals.
AC Milan will first face Napoli, the runaway Serie A leader which is making its debut in the quarterfinals of the Champions League or the old European Cup. The first leg is at San Siro.
Inter Milan will play at Benfica in the first leg, returning to the country where it eliminated Porto in the round of 16.
Inter is playing at this stage of the competition for the first time in 12 years, while Milan is ending an 11-year wait. Inter is ranked No. 12 by UEFA and seven-time European champion Milan is down at No. 36.
Six former champions who have combined for 34 titles in the 68-year history of the competition were in the draw. Only Napoli and Man City have yet to be European champions.
The first legs will be played on April 11 and 12. The return games are scheduled for April 18 and 19.
The semifinal matches will be played between May 9-17 and the final is set for June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Has 'Ted Lasso' hurt soccer in U.S.? 'We'll be happy in the long run,' says Brendan Hunt
- France legend Thierry Henry reportedly 'keen' on coaching USMNT
- Christian Pulisic backs Gregg Berhalter, says coach has been 'extremely unfortunate'
- USMNT has kept 'open dialogue' with dual national striker Folarin Balogun
- USMNT Nations League roster: Gio Reyna headlines European-heavy squad
- Gregg Berhalter remains candidate as coach after U.S. Soccer investigation
- FIFA expands 2026 World Cup again to create 104-game program
- Morocco joining Spain and Portugal in 2030 World Cup bid
- Brazil prepares bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup
- Napoli, Benfica look ready to slay giants in Champions League quarterfinalsHaaland scores five goals to tie Messi's single-game Champions League recordBrazil star Neymar to undergo ankle surgery, out for rest of PSG's season
- Achraf Hakimi, star defender for PSG and Morocco, charged with rape in FranceAmid Man United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule reviewPSG faces uncertain future following Champions League flameout
- Napoli, Benfica look ready to slay giants in Champions League quarterfinalsHaaland scores five goals to tie Messi's single-game Champions League recordBrazil star Neymar to undergo ankle surgery, out for rest of PSG's season
- Achraf Hakimi, star defender for PSG and Morocco, charged with rape in FranceAmid Man United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule reviewPSG faces uncertain future following Champions League flameout