How to Watch France and Mbappe vs. Morocco: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Kylian Mbappé and France meet Morocco in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal on Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from Boston Stadium.

France arrive having won all five of their matches in the tournament, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two. France won a low-scoring affair with Paraguay in the Round of 16, 1-0. French star Kylian Mbappé is tied for second with seven goals in the Golden Boot standings with Norway's Erling Haaland. Argentina's Lionel Messi is in the lead with eight goals.

Morocco have reached the quarterfinals with a 2-0-1 group stage record and two knockout-round wins. Ismael Saibari has found the net three times while Azzedine Ounahi has scored twice in their run so far. In their most recent match, Morocco defeated Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16, with Ounahi scoring twice before Soufiane Rahimi added a stoppage-time finish.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch France vs. Morocco

France vs. Morocco Preview

Kylian Mbappé against Achraf Hakimi is the pressure point that decides this quarterfinal.

France has been overwhelming teams with volume and star power all tournament. That's 14 goals in five matches, and Mbappé has driven seven of them himself while leading France in shots on target and chances created. Even in the tighter win over Paraguay, the French attack kept turning back to him as the outlet whenever the game got crowded.

Morocco has the personnel to make that duel a real fight, not a formality. Hakimi has created 12 chances in the tournament and does far more than defend on that side. Pin him back for 90 minutes, and Morocco loses one of its best transition weapons. Let him get forward clean, and France has to defend the space he leaves behind.

Watch the first few times France isolates Mbappé wide. That will tell you whether Morocco can contain him without breaking the rest of its shape.

Kylian Mbappé Sends France to Quarterfinals 🚨 Thierry Henry & Zlatan REACT to Win & Preview Morocco Check out the post-game recap between France and Paraguay, and preview the Round of 16 matchup between France and Morocco

France vs. Morocco Odds

Learn more about France vs. Morocco and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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