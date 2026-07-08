Mbappé Is The Best Player In The World. Another World Cup Would Make It Undeniable.

Remember the coronation that never quite happened?

A few years ago, Kylian Mbappé was the consensus heir. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would eventually ride off, and the kid from Bondy — a World Cup winner as a teenager, the first teenager to score in a final since Pelé — would inherit the throne. In 2022, he nearly took it by force: a Golden Boot, a hat trick in the final, one of the great individual World Cups ever played. Argentina lifted the trophy anyway, and the narrative moved on without him.

Four years later, it's time to move it back.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mbappé, at 27, is the best player in the world right now, and the 2026 World Cup is making his case game by game. Seven goals in five matches — braces against Senegal and Iraq, another against Sweden, the winner from the spot in a street fight with Paraguay. He became France's all-time leading scorer along the way, passed Ronaldo and Miroslav Klose on the World Cup scoring charts, and now sits on 19 tournament goals, one behind Messi's all-time record.

Nobody in history has scored more World Cup knockout goals. Nobody has scored more World Cup winners. He leads a France team that looks like the most complete side in the tournament — and he hasn't even needed to be great every night for Les Bleus to win all five.

Kylian Mbappé Scores Brace vs Sweden 🇫🇷 His Third in 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Yes, Messi is having a magical farewell, and Erling Haaland is dragging Norway into places Norway has never been. But Messi is 39, playing his last dance. Ronaldo just exited his final World Cup in the round of 16. And Haaland, for all his ruthlessness, is a specialist — the greatest penalty-box predator alive, and proudly nothing else.

Mbappé is the full package. World-class pace that still breaks defensive lines in a dead sprint. The technical ability to beat a man off either side. He can live on the left touchline or through the middle. And he is a clinical finisher through and through. Strikers usually get one or two of those gifts. He got the whole package.

So why did some stop saying it? Blame the noise in Madrid. Real Madrid's season was a soap opera—no trophies, a manager under siege, and Mbappé cast as one of the villains, jeered inside his own stadium in May. Lost in the drama: he won the Pichichi again. His numbers never dipped, but the love did.

(Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Now he's found it, and it shows. Watch him this summer — laughing through hydration breaks, sprinting to embrace Didier Deschamps after scoring against Sweden days after the coach buried his mother, playing with the joy of a man who spent a year being told he was the problem and is now, indisputably, the solution. The smile is back. So is the terror he inspires.

Thursday brings Morocco in Boston, a rematch of the 2022 semifinal, and perhaps Messi waiting at the end — the ghost of Lusail, four years later, in New York. You could not script it better.

And here's the kicker: for all he's done, Mbappé has never won a Ballon d'Or. Win this World Cup as the star of the show — the record within reach, the Golden Boot in play, the best team in the field — and that conversation ends in about four seconds.

In 2022, he did everything except lift the trophy. In 2026, he might do everything, period. The throne's been sitting empty long enough.