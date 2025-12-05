FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA World Cup Draw 2026: Brady, Gretzky, Shaq, Judge Among Celebrities Present
FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA World Cup Draw 2026: Brady, Gretzky, Shaq, Judge Among Celebrities Present

Published Dec. 5, 2025 2:30 p.m. ET

The men's FIFA World Cup draw 2026 is captivating the soccer world, and it has brought out stars across all sports.

Prior to the draw, countless athletes and celebrities appeared at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.

Here are some of the faces that showed up on Friday morning:

WORLD CUP ROSTERS: Projecting the USA Players Who'll Make the World Cup Roster

Robert Kraft's (left) Patriots are 11-2 this season. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Nicole Scherzinger performed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Co-Conductor Samantha Johnson speaks during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jia Haocheng - Pool/Getty Images)

Canadian Draw assistant Wayne Gretzky speaks on stage during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025. (Photo by Stephanie Scarbrough / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Men's World Cup
United States
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 World Cup Draw: Tom Brady Headlines Star-Studded Draw Assistants

2026 World Cup Draw: Tom Brady Headlines Star-Studded Draw Assistants

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes