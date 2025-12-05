FIFA World Cup Draw 2026: Brady, Gretzky, Shaq, Judge Among Celebrities Present
The men's FIFA World Cup draw 2026 is captivating the soccer world, and it has brought out stars across all sports.
Prior to the draw, countless athletes and celebrities appeared at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.
Here are some of the faces that showed up on Friday morning:
- Seven-time Super Bowl champion and FOX Sports' Tom Brady
- NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky
- NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal
- New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge
- Six-time Premier League champion Rio Ferdinand
- Soccer Legend Ronaldo
- Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning
- USMNT Coach Mauricio Pochettino
- Actor Kevin Hart
- Actress Heidi Klum
- Artist Nicole Scherzinger
- Defender Samantha Johnson
- FIFA President Gianni Infantino
- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft
WORLD CUP ROSTERS: Projecting the USA Players Who'll Make the World Cup Roster
Robert Kraft's (left) Patriots are 11-2 this season. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Nicole Scherzinger performed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Co-Conductor Samantha Johnson speaks during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jia Haocheng - Pool/Getty Images)
Canadian Draw assistant Wayne Gretzky speaks on stage during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025. (Photo by Stephanie Scarbrough / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
