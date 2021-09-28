UEFA Champions League Champions League: Lionel Messi scores first goal for Paris St. Germain vs. Man City 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The lights of European soccer were shining bright again Tuesday as the group stage of UEFA Champions League play resumed.

Group A's clash between Manchester City and Paris St. Germain headlined the day's events, with PSG's all-star attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar all named in the team's starting XI.

Messi delivered in the second half, scoring his first goal for his new club in a statement win against Man City.

Meanwhile, upstart Sheriff Tiraspol pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history, defeating Real Madrid with a late winner.

Check out that and a whole lot more in the best moments from Tuesday's group stage action in the Champions League!

Paris St. Germain 2, Manchester City 0

Things got off to a fast start in Paris after PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye pinged his shot into the top corner of Ederson's net, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.

Man City should have had an equalizer in the 26th minute, but somehow, some way, Bernardo Silva's follow-up on a bouncing ball from mere feet away popped up and deflected off the crossbar.

In the second half, the moment every PSG fan had been waiting for finally arrived. Messi scored his first goal for the club, and he did so in style.

Real Madrid 1, Sheriff Tiraspol 2

Sheriff's unbelievable Champions League run continued with an opening goal against Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The man responsible for the assist to Jasurbek Yakhshiboev? Cristiano, Sheriff's left-back (no relation to Cristiano Ronaldo).

A penalty in the second half spoiled Sheriff's fun, as Karim Benzema made history with a goal from the spot to make it 1-1.

That goal moved him into fourth on the list of all-time scorers in the Champions League and marked his record 17th straight season scoring in the competition.

But the goal of the day belonged to Sebastien Thill, the Sheriff midfielder who blasted a left-footed effort for a winner in the 90th minute.

That 2-1 final score for Sheriff — a club that made its debut in the competition this year — against the 13-time champions in Real Madrid is one that won't soon be forgotten.

AC Milan 1, Atlético Madrid 2

AC Milan started on the front foot against Atlético with some fancy work in the penalty box after Brahim Diaz found Rafael Leao in the 20th minute to go up 1-0 in front of a raucous crowd at the San Siro.

The celebrations for Milan were short-lived, however, as midfielder Franck Kessie picked up a second yellow card before the half-hour mark, giving Atléti a man advantage.

With an extra man, Atlético eventually made AC Milan pay late in the second half, with a pair of goals from Antoine Griezmann (84th minute) and Luis Suarez (penalty, 97th minute) to grab a 2-1 win.

FC Porto 1, Liverpool 5

Mohamed Salah snuck in to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute, slicing in front of a parried save to slip the ball into the back of the FC Porto net.

Sadio Mane added a second before the half. Then Salah got his second in the 60th minute.

Porto did pull one back through Mehdi Taremi, but the Reds slammed the door shut with a two-goal flurry from Roberto Firmino in the 77th and 81st minutes.

Firmino's first was a nightmare show from Porto's Diogo Costa in goal, who came inches away from clearing his lines but couldn't erase his blunder.

Borussia Dortmund 1, Sporting CP 0

Dortmund signed Donyell Malen this summer for €30 million, but he had yet to score in six Bundesliga appearances for the club so far this season.

He found his footing on the European stage, though, scoring against Sporting CP in the 37th minute for a 1-0 lead.

Other scores:

RB Leipzig 1, Club Brugge 2

RB Leipzig got on the board first, but Club Brugge answered back for a pivotal road win, leaving the German team with zero points from their first two matches.

Ajax 2, Beşiktaş 0

Steven Berghuis and Sebastien Haller both scored in the first half to keep Ajax perfect in Group C through two games.

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Inter Milan 0

The hosts held on to keep Inter off the board, and Shakhtar nearly had a goal if not for a huge intervention from Inter center back Milan Škriniar.

For more up-to-date news on all things UEFA Champions League, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.