FIFA Men's World Cup
Canada vs. South Africa Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Canada vs. South Africa Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 28, 2026 5:00 a.m. ET

All 72 group stage matches are complete, and we are officially on to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the first matchup of the knockout stage, Canada will face South Africa on June 28, 2026, at Los Angeles Stadium on FOX.

This will be the first World Cup knockout stage game for both nations. 

Despite losing 2-1 to Switzerland on Wednesday, Canada advanced with four points as Group B runner-up, reaching its first World Cup knockout stage in three appearances. The loss snapped Canada’s nine-match unbeaten streak, and it was only the second time in the last 19 games that Canada has allowed multiple goals.

In the opener, Canada got its first World Cup point, drawing Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1. Then, in its second match, Canada beat nine-man Qatar 6-0 for its first World Cup win ever. 

Meanwhile, South Africa was arguably one of the biggest surprises of the group stage, especially after its opening match against Mexico. 

In its opener, South Africa recorded two red cards in a 2-0 loss to Mexico. However, Bafana Bafana was able to bounce back with a huge 1-1 draw against Czechia on a 83rd-minute penalty. South Africa followed that result with a huge upset 1-0 win over South Korea to grab second place in Group A and its first knockout stage appearance in its nation's history. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Canada vs. South Africa matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 28. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Jonathan David is +165 to score against South Africa (Photo by Emma Ottosen/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images).

Canada vs. South Africa Odds

Moneyline

  • Canada: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
  • South Africa: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
  • Draw: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Spread 

  • Canada -0.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
  • South Africa +0.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: +128 (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)
  • Under: -158 (bet $10 to win $16.33 total)

Canada vs. South Africa Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • South Africa is here after scoring one goal in the run of play in three matches, and it has scored zero or one goal in each of its last eight matches. We can expect another tight, defensive-minded game from Bafana Bafana here. I wouldn’t be shocked if this one ended in a draw, but it should be a stereotypical knockout round match where Under is the play. Canada would love to get something from Alphonso Davies or Stephen Eustaquio here, but it is still up in the air if they are fit to contribute. Take Both Teams to Score — No (-130), Under 2.5 (-138).
 

How to Watch Canada vs. South Africa

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Canada: -430 (bet $10 to win $12.33 total)
  • South Africa: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)
  • No: -134 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)
 
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