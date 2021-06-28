National Hockey League Stanley Cup Final: Top moments from Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game 1 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to defend their crown, while the Montreal Canadiens are looking to bring the trophy back to Canada.

That's what was at stake as the Canadiens and Lightning faced off in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay is the fourth defending champion since 2000 to return to the Cup Final the following season, joining the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016, 2017), Detroit Red Wings (2008, 2009) and New Jersey Devils (2000, 2001). The Penguins were the only one of those teams to win back-to-back titles.

On the other side, Montreal is attempting to become the first Canada-based franchise to win the Cup since the Canadiens did so in 1993.

So far, the Lightning have the advantage, as they received two goals and an assist from Nikita Kucherov in a 5-1 Game 1 victory. The teams will reconnect for Game 2 on Wednesday.

Here are the top moments from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Montreal Canadiens 1

It was an intense — even electric — atmosphere from the very start.

Tampa Bay struck first, taking a 1-0 lead when Erik Cernak redirected a shot into the net.

The goal was set up by an excellent defensive play by Brayden Point.

Earlier in the day, Cernak shared his methods for preparing for a big game.

Not surprisingly, things got physical, with an undersized Brendan Gallagher taking on Victor Hedman.

The Canadiens were slightly more physical in the first period, but the Lightning held a 1-0 lead.

The Lightning almost made it 2-0 early in the second period, but Montreal goalie Carey Price stopped a wide-open Steven Stamkos with some nifty glove work.

Price couldn't stop what he couldn't see, however, and Tampa Bay went up by two just a couple of minutes later, as Yanni Gourde slid it past Price while also screening the goalie.

Both goalies had some shining moments in the second period, with Price and counterpart Andrei Vasilevskiy making brilliant saves.

Montreal finally got on the board with less than three minutes to go in the second, when Ben Chiarot scored with the help of some pinball action out front.

The Lightning entered the final period holding a 2-1 lead, but they wasted little time pushing it back to a two-goal margin. Sometimes it pays to just throw the puck in front of the net and see what happens. In this case, Ondrej Palat simply swatted the puck out of the air and in. The goal was later credited to Nikita Kucherov.

Kucherov struck just a few moments later with his second goal of the night — beating Price off a faceoff — and suddenly Tampa Bay had an iron grip on Game 1, leading 4-1.

Stamkos capped off the scoring on the night, putting it home on a power play to make it 5-1.

