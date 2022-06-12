National Hockey League NHL Stanley Cup Final 2022 odds: Title and game lines, picks 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Either the Tampa Bay Lightning will make history or the Colorado Avalanche will end a 21-year title drought as the teams battle in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Avalanche advanced to the final for the first time since 2001 on Monday. The Lightning advanced to the final for the third consecutive season on Saturday night.

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the NHL section on FOX Bet, the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

Game 1 is at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The Lightning, who joined the NHL in 1992, is seeking their fourth Cup (Tampa Bay won its first title in 2004).

The Avs — previously the Quebec Nordiques — have twice won the Cup (1996, 2001).

STANLEY CUP WINNER ODDS

Avalanche -182 (bet $10 to win $15.49 total) | Lightning +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

UPCOMING GAME

Lightning @ Avalanche (8 p.m. ET Wednesday, ABC; series opener)

Point spread: Avalanche -1.5 (Avalanche favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Lightning cover)

Moneyline: Avalanche -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Lightning +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 6 goals scored by both teams combined

Here is the schedule for the Stanley Cup Final (all games 8 p.m. ET, ABC):

Wednesday, Lightning @ Avalanche

Saturday, Lightning @ Avalanche

June 20, Avalanche @ Lightning

June 22, Avalanche @ Lightning

June 24, Lightning @ Avalanche *

June 26, Avalanche @ Lightning *

June 28, Lightning @ Avalanche *

* = if necessary

FOX Bet associate trader Steven Hemke describes the final as a "dream matchup" between the two-time defending champion Lightning and the Western Conference points leader Avalanche.

"These teams really have no recent history in the playoffs which should set up for great action for the books on both sides," Hemke said.

Hemke likes the final experience and goaltending of Tampa Bay, which will get a boost by the return of center Brayden Point, who sat out the conference finals with a lower-body injury. Point scored the Cup-clinching goal during the 2020 playoffs.

Nikita Kucherov is the leading playoff scorer among the teams with 23 points.

The high-flying Avalanche, featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen – all top 10 draft picks – are averaging a postseason-best 4.64 goals per game.

But goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy gives the edge to the Lightning, Hemke said. Vasilevskiy won the Vezina Trophy (top goalie) in 2019 and the Conn Smythe Trophy (Stanley Cup MVP) last season.

PICK: Lightning to win series outright (+150 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $25 total)

LONG-SHOT PICK: Lightning to win series in seven games (+650 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $75 total)

PICK: Andrei Vasilevskiy to win Conn Smythe Trophy (+400 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $50 total)

LONG-SHOT PICK: Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to win Conn Smythe Trophy (+1500 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $160 total)

So who are you betting to hoist the Stanley Cup? Head over to FOX Bet and place your bets!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Hockey League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.