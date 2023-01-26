National Football League Yes, Skip Bayless really left Dak Prescott's jersey in the trash 7 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys' divisional-round loss to the 49ers was gut-wrenching for many fans, and "Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless was very much among them.

The defeat was made even more excruciating given Dak Prescott's struggles against the stacked San Francisco defense. Bayless was furious at the Cowboys quarterback's performance, storming into the kitchen in his home and throwing his No. 4 Prescott jersey in the trash.

Prescott completed just 23 of his 37 passes for 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He posted a QB rating of just 63.6, as his turnovers helped squander an inspiring performance by the Cowboys defense in the 19-12 loss.

[Dak Prescott, Cowboys prove how far they have to go against NFL's best]

ADVERTISEMENT

"This was different to me. I didn't see this one coming," Bayless said Monday morning on "Undisputed."

"It ripped my Cowboy-loving heart out, and it crushed my Cowboy-loving soul. … This isn't America's Team. For me, this is America's Tease."

Bayless had strong words for Prescott as well.

"The question mark on this team is Rayne Dakota Prescott," Bayless said. "Just when I thought he turned the corner, he turned right now a dead-end street. … I predicted that we would hold them to 20 points, and guess what, we held them to 19. Shouldn't that be good enough to win a playoff game on the road against the vaunted 49ers with the last pick in the draft playing quarterback? I thought we could score 30 against them — silly me — and we got a grand total of 12."

Cowboys falter in divisional round Skip Bayless discusses the biggest reason his Cowboys came up short again.

But time, even a short amount of time, can heal all wounds. Bayless even admitted as much on the "Skip Bayless Show" on Tuesday in response to a listener question about what happened to his Prescott jersey.

Bayless pointed out that he had once before made a big show of tossing his Prescott jersey in the trash after a bad Cowboys loss to the Titans in 2018, but Dallas soon went on a run to the playoffs and Prescott even recorded his first postseason victory that year against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

This time, though, the Bayless says things are different.

Skip reveals whether his Prescott jersey is still in the trash Skip Bayless went viral for tossing his white Dak Prescott jersey in the trash after the Cowboys lost. But is the jersey still sitting in there?

"In those days, I forgave and forgot quickly with Dak, so that jersey did not stay in the trash," Bayless said. "But this No. 4 jersey remains in the trash that has been subsequently taken out. May it rest in pieces. I'm sorry, I am done."

Bayless will still be tuning into the NFC Championship Game (3 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports App) between two of the Cowboys' biggest rivals: the 49ers and Eagles.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more