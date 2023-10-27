National Football League Why the Cowboys should pursue RB Derrick Henry before trade deadline Published Oct. 27, 2023 4:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL Oct. 31 trade deadline fast approaching, many football fans believe that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will be dealt to a big-name playoff contender after this weekend.

The Baltimore Ravens have emerged as a potential favorite to land Henry, given the loss of lead-back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1.

However, Colin Cowherd believes that the Dallas Cowboys should be the team to make a push to acquire the All-Pro running back.

"The last three times Dallas has faced San Francisco, [it has been] the same story each time," Cowherd said on Friday's edition of "The Herd." "The Cowboys are 0-3, Dak [Prescott] is lousy, [the] run game disappears [and] Dallas averages 13 [points] a game.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What could the Cowboys use against San Francisco? Because you gotta get through them to go to the Super Bowl. A dominating, [Ezekiel Elliott] in his prime, Zeke at the goal line, pounding No. 1 running back. [Dallas] can run it through Derrick Henry."

Should Cowboys trade for Derrick Henry?

Henry has been a staple in the Titans organization since it selected the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Given the Titans struggles this season at the bottom of the AFC South with a 2-4 record, it appears that Tennessee is willing to be an active participate in maneuvering trade deals at the deadline.

"Tennessee is open for business," Cowherd added. "[The Titans] just traded their Pro-Bowl safety (Kevin Byrad to the Philadelphia Eagles). They're going to start one of their back-ups, like Tennessee is open for business."

Despite Cowherd's sentiment, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not been clear whether Dallas will make a move prior to the trade deadline. The Cowboys (4-2) currently trail the first-place Eagles (6-1) in the NFC East, and will face the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on Sunday (1:00 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Tennessee Titans Dallas Cowboys

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share