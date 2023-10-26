National Football League Jerry Jones gives mixed signals on Cowboys' trade deadline approach Published Oct. 26, 2023 4:01 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As the NFL trade deadline fast approaches, the 4-2 Cowboys appear to be in a spot to add as they look to finally get over the hump in the NFC. However, Jerry Jones is giving mixed messages on what his team might do ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline.

The Cowboys owner and general manager told reporters Thursday that his team doesn't have any imminent trades and seemed to temper expectations over a possible deadline move before signaling that Dallas will make a move.

"I don't think there's anything at a level that I would expect to do anything," Jones said of possible trade talks surrounding the Cowboys. "I don't see anything heated up to a level that would cause something to happen."

Earlier in the week, Jones indicated a similar sentiment about the trade deadline, sharing that teams would have to approach the Cowboys about making a deal rather than the other way around. Jones reiterated that thought, stating that he feels good about his Cowboys squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's both, as you all know, that's a two-edged answer," Jones said on whether Dallas' relative inactivity is due to his liking the roster or because of what teams are offering. "I do like this roster. Would I improve it if given an opportunity and it made a lot of sense? Of course we would. But if we don't do anything at this trade deadline, we've got a team in my mind that can get us where we want to go."

But Jones then reversed course on some of his earlier comments. When asked if teams have recently been more willing to make moves at the trade deadline than in the past, Jones said that was the case and indicated that his team has been a part of it.

"I think there is a trade mentality or a deal mentality," Jones said. "Maybe it has to do with the turnover, if you will, turnover at the executive level, general manager level. Guys are trying to make something happen. That’s a healthy thing. I’m, by nature, active and, by nature, a risk-taker, so don’t come by unless you want to get struck at.

"We will trade. There’s no mistake about it. We will make a deal. But it’s certainly got a high bar because I like our team."

Will Jerry Jones make any deals before the deadline Tuesday?

The Cowboys have made a handful of notable moves at the trade deadline dating all the way back to Jones' first season with the team in 1989. But they haven't made many major in-season moves since they traded a first-round pick for Amari Cooper at the deadline in 2018.

While it still isn't clear if the Cowboys will make a trade or not, what is clear is that Jones likes his team. Earlier in the week, he stated that he thinks the Cowboys rank among the NFC elite.

"Well, we belong in the upper echelons," Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "I'm not going to say we belong on the field with [the 49ers], and we haven't played Philly, but we've anticipated Philadelphia being what they look like. I don't wanna go that far, but we're in the upper echelon."

share