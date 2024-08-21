National Football League Who to trust off the bench: The NFL's top 10 backup quarterbacks Published Aug. 21, 2024 5:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

During his time as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, legendary offensive guru Mike Holmgren had a simple philosophy for selecting his backup quarterback.

Holmgren wanted someone who could move in that role, because if the backup was in, that meant there were injuries along the offensive line and other positions on offense. As a result, the backup would have to scramble to make plays.

That's why Holmgren kept a mobile quarterback like Seneca Wallace around in Seattle behind starter Matt Hasselbeck for seven seasons.

But it's not just mobility that backup quarterbacks need to be successful. It's also an experienced command of the offense and the ability to make quick decisions on the run.

Last year, 66 different quarterbacks made a start in the NFL. In 2022, 68 made starts. So, it's certain that several backup quarterbacks will see time as the starter this season. That means teams expecting to make a deep postseason run may need to have someone in the quarterback room they trust to run the offense and win games should the starter find himself in the training room.

With that in mind, we've ranked the top 10 backup quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season. (Stats are courtesy of FOX Sports Research.)

1. Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts

Age: 39

2024 Compensation: $4.5 million

Career W-L record: 103-82

Postseason record: 10-6

Career passer rating: 87.9

Career completion percentage: 61.6%

Passing first downs (2023): 60 (T-34th)

Tight window completions (2023): 13 (T-28th)

Total pass EPA (2023): -15.08 (53rd)

Draft status: First-round selection (No. 18 overall) of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2008 draft.

Why he's on the list: Flacco has a Super Bowl victory and Super Bowl MVP to his credit. He earned Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 after coming off his couch midseason to replace an injured Deshaun Watson, leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs. Now, Flacco will serve as a mentor and understudy for a young, developmental prospect in Anthony Richardson for the Colts. But make no mistake, head coach Shane Steichen knows that if Richardson goes down again with an injury, Flacco can lead Indianapolis to some wins.

2. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Age: 24

2024 Compensation: $14.26 million

Career W-L record: 37-8 in FBS

Postseason record: 1-1 in FBS

NCAA passer rating: 157.1 (20th in FBS)

NCAA completion percentage: 65.4%

Pass touchdowns per attempt: 6.5% (28th in FBS)

Completions of 20-plus yards: 74 (1st in FBS)

Total pass EPA: 191.37 (5th in FBS)

Draft status: First round selection (No. 8 overall) by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 draft.

Why he's on the list: Penix would be a starter on a lot of teams but will sit behind Kirk Cousins for the Falcons. A Heisman Trophy finalist last season, Penix led Washington to an undefeated 13-0 regular season, setting a school single-season record and leading the NCAA in passing yards with 4,903. A pure-pocket passer with good mobility, Penix still must show he can lead a team and win games in the NFL, but his arm talent and poise under pressure should serve him well once he hits the field.

3. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers

Age: 25

2024 Compensation: $3.23 million

Career W-L record: 10-28

Postseason record: NA

Career passer rating: 82.3

Career completion percentage: 60.3%

Passing first downs (2023): 121 (23rd)

Tight window completions (2023): 15 (T-25th)

Total pass EPA (2023): -22.21 (61st)

Draft status: First round selection (No.11) overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 draft.

Why he's on the list: The Ohio State product is one of the most dynamic athletes at the quarterback position. Fields rushed for 1,143 rushing yards over the past two seasons, tops in the NFL. But there's a reason the Bears moved on from Fields for the higher ceiling of Caleb Williams: Fields remains an inconsistent passer. He's now embroiled in a quarterback competition with Russell Wilson for the starting quarterback job for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields could be the better fit in Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's system, which would knock him off this list.

Mike Tomlin: 'Very much a competition' between Russell Wilson, Justin Fields

4. Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams

Age: 32

2024 compensation: $3.2 million

Career W-L record: 43-20

Postseason W-L record: 4-2

Career passer rating: 97.6

Career completion percentage: 67.4%

Passing first downs (2023): 60 (T-34th)

Tight window completions (2023): 11 (T-33rd)

Total pass EPA (2023): -11.13 (50th)

Draft status: Selected in second round (No. 62 overall) by the New England Patriots in the 2014 draft.

Why he's on the list: Garoppolo struggled with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, but now finds himself back in a more quarterback-friendly offense with Sean McVay and the Rams. And Garoppolo has proven more than capable of leading a team when playing in a Kyle Shanahan-McVay system. Garoppolo has played in the Super Bowl and two NFC championship games. But he'll start the year on a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. With 36-year-old starter Matthew Stafford already dealing with hamstring issues, Garoppolo's services could be needed early in the year.

5. Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers

Age: 36

2024 compensation: $4 million

Career W-L record: 83-78-2

Postseason W-L record: 0-4

Career passer rating: 87.6

Career completion percentage: 62.5%

Passing first downs (2023): 17 (54th)

Tight window completions (2023): 0

Total pass EPA (2023): +6.73 (22nd)

Draft status: Selected in the second round (No. 35 overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2011 draft.

Why he's on the list: Nicknamed "the Red Rifle," Dalton can still run an offense and is a great mentor for 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, especially in new head coach Dave Canales' version of the West Coast offense. A three-time Pro Bowler, Dalton gives the Panthers a chance to be competitive in the event Young suffers an injury this season. And he still has the mobility needed to make plays off structure in case he's playing behind a makeshift offensive line.

6. Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns

Age: 30

2024 compensation: $4 million

Career W-L record: 34-46

Postseason W-L record: 0-0

Career passer rating: 87.0

Career completion percentage: 61.2

Passing first downs (2023): 10 (T-62nd)

Tight window completions (2023): 4 (T-44th)

Total pass EPA (2023): -5.70 (44th)

Draft status: First-round selection (No. 1 overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 draft.

Why he's on the list: Watson has struggled to stay on the field the past two years, so there's a good chance we'll see Winston at some point in 2024. And while it was surprising that the Browns did not bring back Flacco, Winston certainly can play winning football for Cleveland should Watson suffer an injury.

7. Carson Wentz, Kansas City Chiefs

Age: 31

2024 Compensation: $3.325 million

Career W-L record: 47-45-1

Postseason W-L record: 0-1

Career passer rating: 89.4

Career completion percentage: 62.7%

Passing first downs (2023): 11 (61st)

Tight window completions (2023): 4 (T-44th)

Total pass EPA (2023): +5.51 (25th)

Draft status: Selected in the first round of the 2016 draft (No. 2 overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Why he's on the list: Wentz got a chance to work under McVay with the Rams last season and now backs up the best quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes. Working regularly with Andy Reid, Wentz is only going to get better. And despite his stumbles over the years, Wentz remains a physical specimen with immense talent. He was a finalist for Rookie of the Year in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl in 2017.

8. Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals

Age: 28

2024 compensation: $915,000

Career W-L record: 4-3

Postseason W-L record: NA

Career passer rating: 98.4

Career completion percentage: 70.4%

Passing first downs (2023): 93 (29th)

Tight window completions (2023): 16 (24th)

Total pass EPA (2023): +25.98 (15th)

Draft status: Undrafted rookie signed by Minnesota Vikings after 2019 draft.

Why he's on the list: Although it's a limited sample size, Browning's play and production while filling in for an injured Joe Burrow last season was a revelation. Although he does not possess a rocket arm, Browning was an efficient player in college for Washington, helping to lead the Huskies to the College Football Playoff in his final season there. Browning is an accurate thrower who can run an offense. And he moves inside and outside the pocket to create plays down the field.

9. Joshua Dobbs, San Francisco 49ers

Age: 29

Compensation: $2.25 million

Career W-L record: 3-11

Postseason W-L record: NA

Career passer rating: 77.3

Career completion percentage: 62.2%

Passing first downs (2023): 126 (22nd)

Tight window completions (2023): 21 (T-17th)

Total pass EPA (2023): -39.53 (69th)

Draft status: Fourth round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 135 overall) in the 2017 draft.

Why he's on the list: Dobbs has played for five different teams in seven NFL seasons, including making 12 total starts last season for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. Even though Dobbs struggled in the win column last year (3-9), San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was impressed enough to bring him in to compete for the backup job with Brandon Allen behind Brock Purdy. Dobbs' running ability (421 rushing yards and six TDs last season), command of the huddle and energy are some of attributes he brings to the table as a backup.

10 (tie). Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets

Age: 35

2024 compensation: $6 million

Career W-L record: 28-28-1

Postseason W-L record: 0-1

Career passer rating: 88.1

Career completion percentage: 61.7%

Passing first downs (2023): 52 (T-39th)

Tight window completions (2023): 2 (T-57th)

Total pass EPA (2023): +0.89 (31st)

Draft status: Selected in the sixth round (No. 160 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2011 draft.

Why he's on the list: A consummate pro, Taylor has backed up some of the best quarterbacks in the business, including Baker Mayfield, Philip Rivers, Justin Herbert and Flacco. So, it makes sense that the Jets gave Taylor decent money to hold the clipboard behind Aaron Rodgers this season. Taylor is good in the locker room, understands his role and, if called upon, can perform in a pinch.

10 (tie). Mason Rudolph, Tennessee Titans

Age: 29

2024 compensation: $2.87 million

Career W-L record: 8.4-1

Postseason W-L record: 0-1

Career passer rating: 86.9

Career completion percentage: 63.5%

Passing first downs (2023): 26 (T-49th)

Tight window completions (2023): 2 (T-57th)

Total pass EPA (2023): +12.63 (20th)

Draft status: Selected in the third round (No. 76 overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 draft.

Why he's on the list: Desperate for competent quarterback play, the Steelers finally got it when they put Rudolph in as the starter late last year, and he spurred Pittsburgh to a postseason run. Rudolph can make all the throws and knows how to run an offense. Now in Tennessee, Rudolph gives the Titans an answer should Will Levis falter.



Next 10: Sam Howell, Drew Lock, Marcus Mariota, Josh Johnson, Cooper Rush, Davis Mills, Mitchell Trubisky, Drake Maye, Aidan O'Connell, Jarrett Stidham, Mac Jones

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

