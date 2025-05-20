National Football League Who are the top 10 QB-WR duos in the NFL entering 2025 season? Updated May. 20, 2025 9:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Passing is the name of the game in the NFL these days. Not only is it a requirement for teams to have an elite quarterback, but it’s also become as much of a prerequisite to have a top-end wide receiver in order to win at the highest level.

A number of franchises have an elite player at one of those positions at least, but only so many teams can have one of each. With quarterbacks and receivers being more important now than ever, which teams have the top duos?

Let’s take a look at the 10 best QB-WR pairings in the NFL entering the 2025 season.

10 best QB-WR duos in NFL

Statistically, there wasn’t a better quarterback and wide receiver duo in the 2023 season than Tagovailoa and Hill. In their second year together, the wide receiver was on pace to break single-season records. Hill had a whopping 1,481 receiving yards through the first 12 games that year before finishing the 2023 season with 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games.

A year later, injuries to both players prevented Hill from reaching the same heights. Despite Hill appearing in all 17 games, he played through a wrist injury all season, while Tagovailoa missed six games due to injury. Hill ended the year with 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns. There were rumors of Hill potentially getting traded this offseason, but he’s still in South Beach. So, Tagovailoa and Hill will look to recreate the magic they had in their first two years together in 2025.

Early in the 2024 season, it looked like Collins was set to be one of the NFL’s leading receivers again. He had 567 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the first five games before a hamstring injury sidelined him for five weeks. Collins was still able to put up 1,006 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns despite playing in just 12 games, though.

Collins’ injury could also help explain some of Stroud's sophomore struggles (he threw three fewer touchdowns and seven more interceptions in his second year than his first). Make no mistake, though, these two are a threat to any defense they face. In Stroud’s rookie season, Collins totaled 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. If they get a full year together in 2025, the Ohio State and Michigan products might team up to do even more damage.

Jackson was already one of the game’s best quarterbacks before the Ravens selected Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the addition of Flowers has helped make Jackson one of the league’s top passers, too.

In 2024, Jackson threw for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions as he led the league in yards per attempt (8.8) and passer rating (119.6). Flowers contributed with 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns in his second season in the league.

Some viewed McLaurin as the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL before the 2024 season. Well, Daniels helped ensure that McLaurin wouldn’t be underrated for much longer. After the Commanders took Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the pair led Washington to a 12-5 record and a surprise appearance in the NFC Championship Game.

Daniels broke multiple rookie records and arguably had the best season ever for a rookie quarterback, throwing for 3,568 yards, rushing for 891 yards and scoring 31 total touchdowns. McLaurin, meanwhile, had 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. It marked the fifth straight season McLaurin recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards as well.

Speaking of 1,000-yard receiving streaks, Evans finished with 1,004 receiving yards in 2024, marking the 11th straight season he recorded 1,000 receiving yards. That’s tied with Jerry Rice for the longest such streak in NFL history.

The most impressive part is Evans accomplished that feat by catching passes from several different quarterbacks. Mayfield has clearly been the second-best quarterback he’s been paired with, only trailing Tom Brady. Mayfield has remade his career since he arrived in Tampa Bay in 2023. He was statistically one of the league’s top passers in 2024, finishing third in passing yards (4,500) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (41).

For a couple of years, Stafford and Cooper Kupp were one of the league’s top aerial duos. Kupp might be gone, but Stafford has a different wide receiver with whom he's formed similar chemistry. Nacua quickly emerged in his first season in 2023, coming up with a rookie-record 1,486 receiving yards.

A PCL injury caused Nacua to miss six games in 2024. Even so, he produced 79 receptions for 990 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games, finishing third in the NFL in receiving yards per game (90). Stafford was also effective as a 36-year-old in 2024, throwing for 3,762 touchdowns, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

There was a little drama surrounding Hurts and Brown in 2024, but the two shielded the noise and delivered the Eagles a Super Bowl title. Hurts didn’t put up the most amazing passing stats last season, throwing for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. But he remained one of the game’s most potent rushing quarterbacks (630 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns), while Brown had 1,079 recent yards and seven receiving touchdowns in 13 games.

That marked the fifth time in his six-year career that Brown reached 1,000 receiving yards, including back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons in his first two years in Philadelphia. He showed out in the NFC Championship Game with a team-high 96 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Commanders and then scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LIX.

When Goff and St. Brown arrived in Detroit ahead of the 2021 season, who would’ve thought that the two would form one of the best quarterback and wide receiver combos in the league? Yet that's what Goff, who was cast out by the Rams, and St. Brown, a 2021 fourth-round pick, have done.

Goff was again one of the NFL’s leading passers in 2024, finishing second in passing yards (4,629) and fourth in passing touchdowns (37). St. Brown, meanwhile, ended up in the top five in receptions (115), receiving yards (1,263) and receiving touchdowns (12) for a second straight season.

Prescott’s 2024 season was cut short due to a severe hamstring injury. The last time he and Lamb played a full season together, though, they were electric. Prescott had his best year yet in 2023, throwing for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions as he finished second in MVP voting.

Lamb was just as good in 2023. He led the league in receptions (135), was second in receiving yards (1,749) and third in receiving touchdowns (12) that year. He was also pretty productive when he was catching passes from backup quarterbacks for half of the season in 2024, recording 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns.

These two have been tearing apart opposing secondaries since they were together at LSU. While they haven’t won a championship in the NFL like they did in their college days, Burrow and Chase have nearly reached the same heights during their time in Cincinnati, making the Super Bowl in their first season together with the Bengals.

Burrow and Chase have only gotten better since then, too. Burrow was the league’s No. 1 passer last year with 4,918 yards. He also led the league in passing touchdowns (43) and remained highly efficient despite throwing an NFL-most 652 attempts, posting a 108.5 passer rating.

Chase is coming off a career year, too. He won the receiving triple crown in 2024, becoming just the third player to do so since the turn of the century. He led the league with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. With a season like that, it's no surprise that Chase became the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

Honorable mention

