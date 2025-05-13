National Football League Which players have the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history? Published May. 14, 2025 8:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Change is inevitable in sports, but one of the things that always stays true in the NFL is the impact of a power running game and the league being full of difference-makers at the running back position.

Exhibit A: the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles, who signed running back and then-two-time Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley in the preceding offseason. Barkley proceeded to rush for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry, becoming just the ninth back in league history to rush for 2,000 yards and helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX.

Which players have the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history? Here are the top 10.

Players with the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history

T-9. Shaun Alexander: 100

Alexander was one of the premier running backs of the 2000s, as evidenced by him being part of the 2000s All-Decade Team. After primarily serving as a depth back in his 2000 rookie season, Alexander became a force to be reckoned with for the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for 1,318 yards and an NFL-high 14 touchdowns in 2001. He then went on to post 1,100-plus yards in each of the next four seasons, highlighted by rushing for 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns — which is tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns in a single season — in 2005. He led the NFL in both categories and won NFL MVP honors that year.

Foot and wrist injuries, among others, limited Alexander over the next three seasons, with his last appearance in the league coming in 2008. That said, Alexander was a three-time Pro Bowler and is first in Seahawks history in both rushing yards (9,429) and rushing touchdowns (100).

T-9 Marshall Faulk: 100

Faulk is one of the most dynamic offensive players in NFL history. Rushing for 1,000-plus yards in seven seasons and posting double-digit rushing touchdowns in five seasons, Faulk earned three Offensive Player of the Year honors (1999, 2000 and 2001). He was also a three-time All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler. Furthermore, he was the 2000 NFL MVP and helped the then-St. Louis Rams win Super Bowl XXXIV in what was his first season with the franchise (1999) after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts (1994-98).

Faulk stands tied for first in Rams history in rushing touchdowns and third in rushing yards, while also being fourth in Colts history in rushing yards and fifth in rushing touchdowns.

8. John Riggins: 104

Riggins is synonymous with Washington football. After spending the first five seasons of his career with the New York Jets (1971-75), Riggins came to D.C., and the rest is history. He put up 1,000-plus yards on the ground in four of his seasons with the franchise and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns twice (24 in 1983 and 14 in 1984). Riggins went on to become the most productive runner in Washington history with a franchise-most 7,472 rushing yards and 79 rushing touchdowns.

What's more, Riggins was named MVP of Super Bowl XVII, Washington's first Super Bowl title. Riggins also ranks sixth in Jets history in rushing yards and tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns.

T-6. Jim Brown: 106

Jim Brown is Cleveland Browns football. A menace with the ball in his hands, Brown led the NFL in rushing yards in eight of his nine seasons and led the sport in rushing touchdowns in five seasons. In 1964, Brown helped Cleveland win the NFL Championship. The following year, he rushed for 17 touchdowns, which tied a career high, and won NFL MVP honors in what was his final season.

Brown earned three NFL MVPs (1957, 1958 and 1965), was an eight-time All-Pro, a nine-time Pro Bowler and is 11th in league history and first in Browns history with 12,312 career rushing yards despite playing just nine years.

T-6. Derrick Henry: 106

There are a handful of large humans who have played the running back position. Henry is among the biggest, most imposing and most successful of that bunch. A five-time Pro Bowler, Henry has an argument for being not only the best active running back in the league, but the best back of his generation. The 247-pound back has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in six of his nine seasons in the NFL, including a 2,027-yard and 17-touchdown campaign in the 2020 season. Last season, Henry totaled 1,921 yards and an NFL-high 16 touchdowns on a career-high 5.9 yards per carry.

Henry, 30, is entering his second season with the Baltimore Ravens after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans (2016-23), with whom he's first in rushing touchdowns (90) and second in rushing yards (9,502).

5. Walter Payton: 110

The one deemed "Sweetness" is arguably the top player to suit up for the Chicago Bears and has a case for being the greatest running back in NFL history. Payton spent his entire career, from 1975-87, with the Bears. He rushed for 1,200-plus yards in 10 of his 13 seasons, as well as double-digit scores in five seasons. Payton is second all-time with 16,726 career rushing yards, was the 1977 NFL MVP, a five-time All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler. He was also a crucial part of Chicago's Super Bowl XX championship team during the 1985 season.

4. Adrian Peterson: 120

For any football fan in the late-aughts and 2010s, Peterson running circles around defenses for the Minnesota Vikings was a huge part of their Sundays in the fall. The player nicknamed "All Day" led the league in rushing yards three times (2008, 2012 and 2015) and rushed for 1,000-plus yards and double-digit touchdowns in eight seasons. Peterson received four All-Pro honors and seven Pro Bowl bids in his career.

Following an underwhelming 2011 campaign by the superstar's standards, Peterson put together one of the best seasons for a running back ever. Rushing for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns on 6.0 yards per carry in 2012, Peterson was named the NFL MVP and is still the most recent non-quarterback to win the award. Peterson is fifth in NFL history with 14,918 career rushing yards.

3. Marcus Allen: 123

Allen was the featured element of the then-Los Angeles Raiders' 1983 Super Bowl-winning offense and is the most productive back in franchise history. A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler with the Raiders, Allen rushed for 8,545 yards and 79 touchdowns, which each stands as first in team history. He also ranks seventh with 4,258 receiving yards across his 11 seasons in the Silver and Black (1982-92).

Allen, the MVP of Super Bowl XVIII and the 1985 NFL MVP, played the final five seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs (1993-97). He led the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 1993, and averaged 740 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns per season with the Chiefs.

2. LaDainian Tomlinson: 145

Tomlinson was probably the No. 1 pick in your fantasy football league for a decade. Arguably the best player ever to play for the Chargers, Tomlinson registered 1,100-plus rushing yards in each of his first eight seasons and double-digit rushing touchdowns in each of his first nine, while winning the 2006 NFL MVP. A three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns three times (2004, 2006 and 2007) and rushing yards twice (2006 and 2007).

Tomlinson, who played the final two seasons of his career with the Jets (2010-11), is seventh all-time with 13,684 career rushing yards. He's also first in Chargers history, by a wide margin, in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns over his nine years with the franchise (2001-09). For perspective, he has 7,518 more rushing yards and 95 more rushing touchdowns than the No. 2 player in both categories.

1. Emmitt Smith: 164

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys, who won three Super Bowls in four seasons (1992, 1993 and 1995 seasons), had numerous stars and future Hall of Famers, but nobody shined brighter than Smith. The running back led the NFL in rushing yards four times (1991, 1992, 1993 and 1995) and rushing touchdowns three times (1992, 1994 and 1995). Furthermore, he rushed for 20-plus touchdowns twice (21 in 1994 and 25 in 1995).

Smith, a four-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, was the Super Bowl XXVIII MVP and won the 1993 NFL MVP. He rushed for 1,000-plus yards in 11 of his 15 seasons in the sport, spending his last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2003-04). Most notably, Smith is first in NFL history with both 18,355 rushing yards and 164 rushing touchdowns.

