Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl wins?
Updated Oct. 18, 2024 1:08 p.m. ET
The Super Bowl is the ultimate goal for NFL teams, representing the peak of success in professional football. With a history that stretches back to the first game in 1967, some franchises have managed to secure multiple championships, establishing themselves as leaders in the league. Check out everything you need to know about the most prolific Super Bowl champs.
NFL Teams with the most Super Bowl rings, ranked:
- New England Patriots, 6 (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII)
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 6 (IX, X, XIII, XIV, XL, XLIII)
- San Francisco 49ers, 5 (XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV, XXIX)
- Dallas Cowboys, 5 (VI, XII, XXVII, XXVIII, XXX)
- Green Bay Packers, 4 (I, II, XXXI, XLV)
- New York Giants, 4 (XXI, XXV, XLII, XLVI)
- Kansas City Chiefs, 4 (IV, LIV, LVII, LVIII)
Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl wins?
The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are both tied for most Super Bowl wins with six wins each.
NFL teams that never won the Super Bowl
Below are the 12 teams that have never won the Super Bowl with their title game appearances:
- Arizona Cardinals (1 appearance)
- Atlanta Falcons (2)
- Buffalo Bills (4)
- Carolina Panthers (2)
- Cincinnati Bengals (3)
- Cleveland Browns (0)
- Detroit Lions (0)
- Houston Texans (0)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (0)
- Los Angeles Chargers (1)
- Minnesota Vikings (4)
- Tennessee Titans (1)
