National Football League
Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl wins?
National Football League

Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl wins?

Updated Oct. 18, 2024 1:08 p.m. ET

The Super Bowl is the ultimate goal for NFL teams, representing the peak of success in professional football. With a history that stretches back to the first game in 1967, some franchises have managed to secure multiple championships, establishing themselves as leaders in the league. Check out everything you need to know about the most prolific Super Bowl champs.

NFL Teams with the most Super Bowl rings, ranked:

Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl wins?

ADVERTISEMENT

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are both tied for most Super Bowl wins with six wins each. 

Rob Gronkowski & Julian Edelman share their favorite memories from Patriots' Super Bowl XLIX win

Rob Gronkowski & Julian Edelman share their favorite memories from Patriots' Super Bowl XLIX win

NFL teams that never won the Super Bowl

Below are the 12 teams that have never won the Super Bowl with their title game appearances:

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Maxx Crosby, Bryce Young headline 10 potential NFL trades we'd like to see

Maxx Crosby, Bryce Young headline 10 potential NFL trades we'd like to see

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Bracket Image 2024 MLB Playoff Bracket2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes