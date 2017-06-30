National Football League Which NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl? Updated Jan. 22, 2024 11:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The annals of NFL history include 57 legendary and memorable Super Bowl matchups. Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers dominated the 1960s with championship wins in 1966 and 1967. Joe Namath did the unthinkable and guaranteed a New York Jets victory over the Baltimore Colts in 1969, then lived up to his promise.

The Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s took home Super Bowl titles in 1975, 1976 and 1979. The Chicago Bears and their near-perfect defense led them to their first and only title back in 1986. The '90s featured the Dallas Cowboys, who secured three titles in 1993, 1994 and 1996. And let's not forget, the emergence of Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the 2000s. They captured six titles from 2002 to 2019.

However, not every NFL team has won a Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings are tied for the most Super Bowl appearances without an actual victory (4). The Detroit Lions have a chance to erase their names from the list in this season's NFL Playoffs.

Below are the 12 teams that have never won the Super Bowl:

