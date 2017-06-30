National Football League
Which NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl?
National Football League

Which NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl?

Updated Jan. 22, 2024 11:38 a.m. ET

The annals of NFL history include 57 legendary and memorable Super Bowl matchups. Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers dominated the 1960s with championship wins in 1966 and 1967. Joe Namath did the unthinkable and guaranteed a New York Jets victory over the Baltimore Colts in 1969, then lived up to his promise.

The Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s took home Super Bowl titles in 1975, 1976 and 1979. The Chicago Bears and their near-perfect defense led them to their first and only title back in 1986. The '90s featured the Dallas Cowboys, who secured three titles in 1993, 1994 and 1996. And let's not forget, the emergence of Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the 2000s. They captured six titles from 2002 to 2019. 

However, not every NFL team has won a Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings are tied for the most Super Bowl appearances without an actual victory (4). The Detroit Lions have a chance to erase their names from the list in this season's NFL Playoffs.

Below are the 12 teams that have never won the Super Bowl:

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL playoff bracket: Updated schedule, picture, standings

2024 NFL playoff bracket: Updated schedule, picture, standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes