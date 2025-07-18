National Football League Which 10 Players Have The Best Odds to Win 2025 Offensive Player of the Year? Updated Jul. 19, 2025 11:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Last season, Saquon Barkley dazzled the NFL world in his debut season with the Eagles, helping Philadelphia win Super Bowl LIX and earning 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors along the way.

However, 2025 is a new year, and anything is possible. That said, who's the favorite to win 2025 OPOY?

Here are the 10 players with the best odds to do just that, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 10 Players With Best Odds to Win NFL Offensive Player of the Year

Christian McCaffrey only played in four games for the 49ers last season. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McCaffrey's 2024 campaign was a disaster, with the superstar running back playing just four games due to calf, Achilles and knee issues. At the same time, the two-time All-Pro is just one season removed from rushing for an NFL-high 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry, while tallying 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns, all of which helped him become a finalist for the 2023 NFL MVP Award and win 2023 Offensive Player of the Year honors. The slippery back has electric speed, is elusive and also an essential element of San Francisco's passing game. A healthy McCaffrey has been arguably the best running back in the NFL in recent memory.

CeeDee Lamb is entering the first season of a four-year, $136 million contract with the Cowboys. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Lamb continues to make No. 88 shine bright. A four-time Pro Bowler and 2023 All-Pro, Lamb has totaled 1,100-plus receiving yards in each of the past four seasons and 100-plus receptions in each of the past three. Last season, Lamb logged 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games in a year that saw quarterback Dak Prescott miss nine games due to a hamstring injury. Lamb has led Dallas in receiving yards in four consecutive seasons and is entering the first season of a four-year, $136 million deal.

Puka Nacua is entering his third NFL season. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Nacua missed six regular-season games in 2024 (five due to a knee injury and one due to rest) but was still sharp in the 11 games that he did appear in, totaling 79 receptions for 990 yards and three touchdowns. He then logged 11 receptions for 141 yards in the Rams' two playoff games. Nacua was first among wide receivers with a 92.8 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Just one year ago, Nacua was a Pro Bowler, totaling 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns during his rookie season.

Justin Jefferson is a two-time All-Pro. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)

Jefferson is arguably the best receiver the game has to offer. He's a menace in space, gets behind secondaries like nobody's business and produces consistently. A two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, Jefferson totaled 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Jefferson, the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, has totaled 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his five seasons in the sport and ranked eighth among wide receivers with an 87.2 overall grade last season, per PFF. His production could be difficult to forecast for next season, though, as the Vikings are rolling with QB J.J. McCarthy, who they traded up to select at pick No. 10 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nic Collins has totaled 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Collins has become one of the most reliable receivers in the sport. Last season, Collins totaled 68 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns, helping him earn his first career Pro Bowl nod. He then logged 12 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown in Houston's two postseason games. Collins was second among wide receivers with a 91.6 overall grade, per PFF. He did all that despite missing five games due to a hamstring injury. The receiver has posted 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of the past two seasons.

Bijan Robinson was a Pro Bowler in 2024. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After a plausible and efficient 2023 rookie campaign, Robinson shouldered a larger role in Atlanta's backfield in 2024 and answered the bell. Rushing for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns on 4.8 yards per carry and reeling in 61 receptions for 431 yards and one score, Robinson, who got the call on the run 90 more times than he did the year before (304 carries in 2024, compared to 214 carries in 2023), earned a Pro Bowl nod. Robinson, who's the focal point of the Falcons' offense, ranked second among running backs with a 92.8 overall grade last season, per PFF.

Derrick Henry led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns last season. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Ravens brought in Henry to strengthen an already potent running game, and the 252-pound back did just that and then some. In what was his ninth NFL season, Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and an NFL-high 16 touchdowns on a career-high 5.9 yards per carry. Henry, a one-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler and the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, ranked first among running backs with a 94.0 overall grade, per PFF. The star running back projects to remain the No. 1 source of offense for Baltimore next to quarterback and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

Jahmyr Gibbs has been a Pro Bowler in each of his first two NFL seasons. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Gibbs is one of the most balanced running backs in recent memory. He has blazing speed, makes quick cuts and is a tremendous pass-catching back. Last season, Gibbs rushed for 1,412 yards and an NFL-high 16 touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry, while totaling 52 receptions for 517 yards and four touchdowns. Gibbs, who ranked sixth among running backs with an 88.5 overall grade, per PFF, has been an integral part of Detroit's offense and a Pro Bowler in each of his first two NFL seasons.

Ja'Marr Chase signed a four-year, $161 million extension with the Bengals this offseason. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Like his former LSU teammate Jefferson, Chase has a reputable case for being the NFL's top receiver. Last season, Chase logged 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, all three totals leading the sport. A one-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler in each of his four NFL seasons, Chase has tallied 1,000-plus yards in each of his four seasons and has consistently been star quarterback Joe Burrow's No. 1 target in the Bengals' passing game. Chase signed a four-year, $161 million extension with the Bengals earlier this offseason.

Saquon Barkley helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Full-blown hurdling a defender, setting NFL rushing records and becoming part of the Eagles' DNA, Barkley had a special debut season in Philadelphia. Rushing for an NFL-high 2,005 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns on a career-high 5.8 yards per carry, Barkley earned All-Pro honors and was an MVP finalist. Already becoming just the ninth player all-time to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season, Barkley later set the NFL record for combined rushing yards in a single season (regular season plus postseason), finishing with 2,504 yards on the ground. To top it off, Barkley and the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX.

