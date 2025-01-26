National Football League What was the rule that nearly gave Eagles free points vs. Commanders? Updated Jan. 26, 2025 7:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

An unusual situation occurred in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game that nearly allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to get free points in their 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders.

After getting the ball down to the Commanders 1-yard line in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, the Eagles called their signature "tush push" play to try to extend their 34-23 lead. Washington stuffed Jalen Hurts on first-and-goal, but Philadelphia lined up in the same formation again.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu jumped over the Eagles’ offensive line on second down and was penalized for encroachment. Second-and-goal again. Luvu leaped over the line and was flagged again. Repeat second-and-goal. This time, Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was flagged for encroachment.

At that point, referee Shaun Hochuli had seen enough.

"Washington has been advised that referees can award a score if this type of behavior happens again," he told the crowd.

The little-known rule is in the NFL's rule book under Rule 12, Section 3, Article 4.

"PALPABLY UNFAIR ACT. A player or substitute shall not interfere with play by any act which is palpably unfair," the rule reads. "Penalty: For a palpably unfair act: Offender may be disqualified. The Referee, after consulting the officiating crew, enforces any such distance penalty as they consider equitable and irrespective of any other specified code penalty. The Referee may award a score."

The Commanders held off from committing an encroachment penalty for a fourth straight play. Hurts was able to get in the end zone on another tush push play, expanding the Eagles' lead to 41-23. While the score served as essentially the dagger in Philadelphia's win, social media had fun with the Commanders' antics and learning about the rule for the first time:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

