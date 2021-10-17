National Football League NFL Week 6 top plays: Packers-Bears, Vikings-Panthers, Cardinals-Browns, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 of the NFL is in full swing as a tight contest across the pond went down to the wire.

Kicking things off, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars broke the franchise's 20-game losing streak, beating the Miami Dolphins 23-20 at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of the NFL's International Series.

In the early window, Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the Windy City, and the Los Angeles Rams are in the Big Apple to take on Daniel Jones and the New York Giants .

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) hope to get back on track against the Washington Football Team after falling to last place in the AFC West following a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

Later, Kyler Murray and the undefeated Arizona Cardinals are in Cleveland to take on Baker Mayfield and the Browns (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX), and at night, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawks , who will be without Russell Wilson for the first time in nearly a decade (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Here are Sunday's highlights.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Bring out the shovels

The Packers' offense got a little creative to find the end zone on this shovel pass.

Can't touch this

Aaron Jones doesn't like to be brought down. And showed it with this vicious stiff arm en route to the pylon.

Field day

Message from Justin Fields: I still exist. He brought Chi-Town within three points with this dart to Darnell Mooney.

Favorite target

A-Rod found Davante Adams for GB's longest play of the day.

Bad man

It set up this TD scramble from No. 12, who let the Chicago crowd know that he still has upper hand in this rivalry.

Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions

Fingertips!

Joe Burrow & Co. opened the game with an eight-play, 61-yard drive for pay dirt. Chris Evans pulled in this doozy of a reception.

Four-down territory

Thought the Bengals would punt on this fourth-and-1? Think again. They've got their minds on six points.

Joe to Ja'Marr

Ja'Marr Chase is really good at this football thing. His catch to end the third quarter: Good for 53 yards.

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens

Pound the ground

The Ravens' 100-yard rushing streak might be over, but they haven't done away with their bread-and-butter method of attack.

Action Jackson

After a historic showing last week, Lamar Jackson continued his terrific tear. He found Mark Andrews for this score to give Baltimore a 24-6 lead.

Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team

Touch the sky

Patrick Mahomes II hit Jordy Fortson Jr. in stride, before KC punched it in from two yards out.

Going deep!

A third-and-4 meant nothing to Mahomes, who unleashed bomb to Mecole Hardman for 49 yards.

Kansas City settled for three points on the possession.

Turnover machine

But the Chiefs' turnover woes continued, and their offense turned the ball over three times in the first half.

Washington's Taylor Heinicke found Ricky Seals-Jones to put the Football Team up 13-10 at halftime.

Second-half sparks

KC still has Tyreek Hill, who is playing through injuries, despite its woes. He flew open in the end zone to reel in a go-ahead score.

Breathing room

The Chiefs opened up their lead and tightened their grip on this one, going up 24-13 with a TD on the ensuing drive.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Dialing it up

Carson Wentz rolled out of the pocket and flashed his strong arm for a 51-yard score.

Rumble young man, rumble

Jonathan Taylor gave the Colts' offense a jolt in the second half with this 83-yard burst.

Indy followed on the play with a 4-yard TD from Taylor, and the Colts led 24-3 at the end of three quarters.

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Gimme that!

The Vikings stifled Sam Darnold on the first play of the game, collecting a huge INT.

Minnesota capitalized on the takeaway for three.

Numero uno

Carolina's Chuba Hubbard found a wide-open lane to waltz into the end zone for six. It was his first career TD.

Special teams!

Carolina came up with a special play, as it blocked a punt and charted a path into the end zone.

Toe-tappin

But Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen hooked up to shift the momentum needle back in Minnesota's direction. It put the Vikes up 25-17.

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants

All guts

Already up 7-3, the Rams decided to go for it on a fourth-and-1 in the red zone …

… And converted. The sure-handed Cooper Kupp came up with the TD reception, putting Los Angeles up 14-3.

Sharing the sugar

Matthew Stafford was handing out TD passes like Christmas presents. He connected with Darrell Henderson Jr. near the end of the second half for his third passing TD of the day, Henderson's second.

The Rams thumped the Giants all half, leading 28-3 after two quarters.

Jacksonville Jaguars 23, Miami Dolphins 20

Hot start

Tua Tagovailoa got things cooking early for the Dolphins in his return from injury, finding Jaylen Waddle for a six-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive.

Marvelous Marvin

Lawrence also showed off his arm talent, hitting Marvin Jones Jr. for a 28-yard pass for Jacksonville's first touchdown of the day, cutting Miami's lead to 13-10 in the second quarter.

The Wright stuff

With the game on the line, Matthew Wright stepped up for the Jaguars and booted a 53-yard field goal to break the 20-20 deadlock and push Jacksonville past Miami as time expired.

Wright's kick sailed through the uprights to snap the Jags' 20-game losing streak and earn coach Urban Meyer and Lawrence their first NFL victory.

