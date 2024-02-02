National Football League UCLA's Chip Kelly reportedly interested in NFL return. Where could he land? Published Feb. 2, 2024 12:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is showing interest in a return to the NFL after six seasons with the Bruins.

Kelly, who interviewed twice with the Las Vegas Raiders for their then-vacant offensive coordinator position, is also said to be interested in joining the staff of newly-appointed head coach Dan Quinn in Washington, NFL media reported.

The Bruins' coach previously served as head coach in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-2015) and the San Francisco 49ers (2016). He finished his time with an overall NFL record of 28-35.

Though the Las Vegas OC position was ultimately filled by Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury after the team elevated interim coach Antonio Pierce to the head coach spot, a job on the Commanders' staff could still be in the cards.

Kelly got his first crack at the NFL following his success as Oregon's head coach. In his four years with the Ducks (2009-2012), he went 46-7, including four consecutive BCS bowl games, a trip to the 2011 College Football Playoff National Championship Game and the team's first Rose Bowl since 1995.

After his time in the NFL, Kelly took over at UCLA (2018), but things got off to a rocky start. He found success in 2022, helping the Bruins to their first 5-0 start to a season since 2013. That same year, the two-time Pac-10 Coach of the Year signed a two-year contract extension that runs through 2027.

This season, the Bruins finished 8-5 under Kelly, which pushed his overall coaching record at UCLA to 35-34.

