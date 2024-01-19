National Football League Raiders remove interim tag from head coach Antonio Pierce Published Jan. 19, 2024 3:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Antonio Pierce grew up a Raiders fan in Southern California. Now, the fiery former NFL linebacker is Las Vegas' new full-time head coach, with ESPN reporting Friday the two sides are finalizing a deal.

Pierce, who had been the Raiders' linebackers coach in 2022, took over as interim head coach in Week 9 last season after owner Mark Davis fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler amid a 3-5 start to the year.

Pierce quickly won over players and fans alike while leading the Raiders to a 5-4 record over the rest of the season, and reportedly had widespread support in the Raiders' locker room to get the permanent head coaching job.

Amid reports recently Davis was interested in bringing in a bigger name such as former Raiders quarterbacks coach and current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh while other teams sought to interview Pierce for their own head coaching vacancies, star Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby tweeted #HireAP (referring to Pierce) and was echoed by several teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crosby, a two-time second team All-Pro, reportedly threatened to request a trade if Pierce was not made the full-time coach and publicly hinted as much on his podcast.

However, Pierce's chances of getting the full-time role appeared to increase in recent days. The Raiders only interviewed two external candidates for the job — ex-Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and ex-Saints defensive coordinator Kris Richard — the minimum amount required by the NFL's Rooney Rule, despite an uncommonly deep crop of NFL head coach candidates this cycle. Neither Frazier nor Richard coached in pro football in 2023.

Additionally, Hall of Fame former Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour was seen posing alongside Pierce and interim general manager Champ Kelly at Las Vegas' Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Monday, soon after Seymour confirmed on social media that he was heavily involved in the Raiders' coaching search.

The Raiders are reportedly deciding between Kelly and Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds to lead their front office. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd reported Monday that Las Vegas could target current USC assistant and former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator under Pierce.

Raiders eyeing Kliff Kingsbury as OC on Antonio Pierce's staff

Pierce played nine years in the NFL with Washington and the New York Giants, winning the Super Bowl with the Giants after the 2007 season in the game that famously ruined the New England Patriots' would-be perfect season.

After playing, he worked in media briefly, then returned to his native Los Angeles area to be a high school head coach at Southern California powerhouse Long Beach Poly. Pierce then joined the coaching staff at Arizona State under Herm Edwards in 2018, eventually rising to the title of associate head coach and defensive coordinator. Pierce resigned in 2022, however, after being implicated in an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations at Arizona State. He then joined the Raiders after McDaniels was hired there.

Just before McDaniels' firing, the longtime Patriots assistant confronted Pierce after Pierce evoked the 2008 Giants-Patriots Super Bowl in a speech to Raiders players, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

Jay Glazer breaks down details of what led up to Raiders' decision to part ways with Josh McDaniels

Pierce will now be tasked with leading a Raiders roster that has superstar-caliber talent in players such as Crosby and wide receiver Davante Adams but major holes elsewhere, including at quarterback.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.}

share