National Football League
Tyreek Hill detained for traffic violation ahead of Dolphins' season opener
National Football League

Tyreek Hill detained for traffic violation ahead of Dolphins' season opener

Updated Sep. 8, 2024 12:15 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation while entering Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, hours before his team was set to open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill was seen on video posted to the social media site X laying face down on the ground as officers placed his hands behind his back and appeared to put handcuffs on him.

Hill has since been released and is preparing to play against the Jaguars, said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

In a statement, the Dolphins said Hill safely arrived at the stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police," the team said in a statement. "He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today's game."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jordan Love suffers MCL sprain, avoids ACL damage in closing seconds vs. Eagles

Jordan Love suffers MCL sprain, avoids ACL damage in closing seconds vs. Eagles

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes