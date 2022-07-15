National Football League Trey Lance, Lamar Jackson among NFL stars 'Under Duress' 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Chris Broussard 's "Under Duress" list is back, as the NFL and NBA offseasons continue.

Here is the " First Things First " cohost's list of sports names and faces who need to deliver in the near future.

4. Cleveland Browns Braintrust

The outlook: Baker Mayfield — the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 — is eager to take advantage of a fresh start with his new team, the Carolina Panthers , while the Browns continue to focus on the upcoming season with Deshaun Watson at the helm. There is a strong chance, however, that Cleveland will be without Watson for some part of the 2022-23 season while his legal troubles play out, in which case the Browns would move forward with Jacoby Brissett.

Broussard's thoughts: "Just two years ago, [general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski] looked like geniuses. … They led Cleveland to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years, first victory in the playoffs in 26 years — and now it looks disastrous. They give Deshaun Watson and all his off-the-field baggage the biggest contract in NFL history, at least in terms of guaranteed money. They upset the rest of the league. … Now, Baker Mayfield has a chance to do something in Carolina. We'll see if he does, but if Deshaun sits out the whole year and Baker is a star in Carolina or plays well, this is going to look bad for the former football geniuses."

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

The outlook: The two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL MVP has played four seasons for the Ravens, throwing for 9,967 yards and 84 touchdowns in 58 games (49 starts). He has yet to sign a contract extension with the Ravens this offseason and will earn $23 million in the option year of his rookie contract next season.

Broussard's thoughts: "He doesn't have his big contract. … Yesterday, he's in a Twitter beef with Ravens Super Bowl champion — he wasn't a great player, but he started — Bernard Pollard. They went at it. This is interesting because you don't generally see players go at Lamar. Everybody seems to love at him and respect him for what he's doing. Interesting that Bernard Pollard went at him the way he did."

Lamar Jackson left out of top-10 QBs in the league The former NFL MVP was left out of the top-10 quarterback list, and Nick Wright is not here for it. Watch as he tells Eric Mangini why it's an outrage that Jackson was left out, while quarterbacks like Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson made it in.

2. Leon Rose, New York Knicks

The outlook: Although reports indicated that the Utah Jazz organization was going to rebuild around Donovan Mitchell after trading away three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert for a treasure’s trove of plates and picks, trade rumors that Mitchell might be on the move to New York are heating up.

Broussard's thoughts: "[Knicks president Rose has] got a chance to redeem himself. The Knicks fans weren't happy with the draft. He really hasn't done anything in the few years that he's been there. He's not talking to the media at all, but if he gets Donovan Mitchell, boy oh boy will he be in the good graces of New York — at least for a little while. Now that the reports are out there that the Knicks are the frontrunners, he's gotta get it done. And don't tell me you won't give up RJ Barrett to get it done."

New York Knicks emerge as frontrunners in Donovan Mitchell trade Nick Wright and Chris Broussard explore the possibility of the Utah Jazz reaching a trade deal with the Knicks and discuss what adding Mitchell could mean for that franchise.

1. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

The outlook: The Niners appear to be all-in on Lance, although the Jimmy Garoppolo situation has yet to be resolved. The second-year pro is a bigger, faster and stronger QB prospect, offering much more than what Garoppolo brings as a starter in the eyes of many. Lance has practiced as San Francisco's QB1 since the start of the offseason.

Broussard's thoughts: "We know how much the Niners gave up to move up and draft him. … Colin Cowherd is reporting that Trey Lance, they are rebuilding his throwing motion in San Francisco, that he has arm fatigue [and] that his accuracy is in question. … Trey Lance has gotta get it done and get it done fairly early, or I could see Jimmy G moving into that lineup again."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.