Lamar Jackson's Twitter fight: What it says about Ravens QB

Things got very heated between quarterback Lamar Jackson and ex- Baltimore Ravens safety Bernard Pollard on social media this week.

It all started when Pollard shared his opinions on whether the 25-year-old signal-caller should have been included on ESPN’s latest list of top-10 NFL quarterbacks. The former Ravens safety, 37, acknowledged Jackson's undeniable talent. He even said the QB, who is entering his fifth-year option season, should get paid "top dollar."

But he also asserted that talent alone doesn’t make Jackson one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Pollard went on to say that he believes no top wide receivers will go to Baltimore while Jackson is at the helm because he's "not able to make the throws."

Jackson fired back after those remarks, laughing at Pollard and saying that his comments were … well … dumb.

Pollard quickly countered: "We’ll wait and see if one signs."

Things only escalated from there. Jackson called out Pollard's player credentials — or lack thereof — saying that he needed to Google Pollard to know who he was.

Meanwhile, Pollard told Jackson he needed to watch film and learn how to read a defense.

On "The Herd," Colin Cowherd broke down the interaction and explained why the whole episode was not a good look for Jackson.

"There is a sense now that certain quarterbacks in this league now are ascending … and I think there's a feeling around the league — fair or not — maybe Lamar [is] no longer ascending," Cowherd said.

Jackson has played four seasons for the Ravens, throwing for 9,967 yards and 84 touchdowns in 58 games (49 starts). He is a two-time Pro Bowler and was named NFL MVP in 2019, his second season.

He holds NFL records for the most single-season rushing attempts (176) and rushing yards (1,206) by a quarterback, as well as the most 1,000-yard rushing seasons by a quarterback (two). He's also tied for the most games with a perfect passer rating in the same season (Ben Roethlisberger, two).

Pollard — a second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2006 — spent one season with the Ravens from 2011-12, many years before Jackson entered the league after being drafted at No. 32 overall by Baltimore in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Pollard won a Super Bowl, his first and only of his eight-year career, with the Ravens in 2012.

Here's how the NFL world reacted to Jackson and Pollard's social media spat.

