Baltimore Ravens
Should Lamar Jackson hold out or play without an extension?

1 hour ago

Lamar Jackson still hasn't signed a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens.

During an era in which players tend to hold out, Jackson appears to be cut from a different cloth, telling USA Today recently that while he hopes to reach a deal soon, "I don't have [holding out] on my mind."

Should Lamar Jackson play without a new deal?

Marcellus Wiley explains why Ravens QB Lamar Jackson should play regardless of the status of his contract extension.

Marcellus Wiley agrees with Jackson, explaining why he believes that the dynamic quarterback should suit up for his fifth season with the Ravens. Wiley's reasoning is mainly that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott got paid coming off of a major injury and with a lesser résumé, meaning that Jackson has little to worry about. The precedent has been set.

"He better play without a new contract and play with no fear because Lamar Jackson has found that 'X' on that treasure map," Wiley said. "He's already done all the hard work and dug for that gold. Now, it's just time to bring it to the surface and live the glamorous life.

"No matter what he does — whether he gets hurt, whether he balls, falls, whether he gets franchised — do you know what Lamar Jackson will make next year, minimum? Forty million dollars. Why? He has a [comparison] out there, and his name is Dak Prescott. If Dak Prescott — off injury, with one leg — can command $40 million a year with the résumé. … We're talking about the unanimous MVP in Lamar Jackson."

Jackson has already proven that he can help the Ravens contend. He's 37-12 as a starter and was named unanimous league MVP in 2019, his first full year as a starter.

Next season, Jackson will earn $23 million in the option year of his rookie contract. 

However, while he'll have the money, he still doesn't have the security of an extension.

