Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Patriots, Rams Climb, But Did They Overtake Eagles?

Unlike the last few weeks, the No. 1 team in Tom Brady's power rankings didn't lose in Week 10. However, the Philadelphia Eagles might not have put up the performance worthy of being considered the No. 1 team in the NFL, squeaking out a 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

A few other hopeful contenders, meanwhile, made convincing statements to possibly knock the Eagles off the top spot in the power rankings in Week 10. As the debate for the No. 1 team is up for debate, there is one thing Brady is certain about.

"We might not have the one or two runaway favorites in the NFL this year, but this top 10 is loaded with teams that can win games in January. We're in for some incredible football as the temperatures start to drop around the league — they already have, actually," Brady said from a warm Miami backdrop. Now, let's get into his top 10.

Tom Brady's Week 10 Power Rankings 🚨

Brady’s thoughts: "I told you last week that it's going to take something extreme to knock the Eagles out of the top spot. Scoring 10 points on [Monday] night almost did the trick. But the defense made up for it with huge contributions from new arrival Jaelan Phillips. This week gave us a chance to recognize some great defensive play in the NFL, which we don't always get to see — and this Philly unit ranks near the top."

"The Rams welcome the Seattle Seahawks to LA on Sunday as these teams look to take control of the NFC West. I watched Matthew Stafford play video game football against the 49ers on Sunday, and it seems he can run this offense with his eyes closed at times. I guess he's kind of proven that with the no-look pass, right? I should've tried that more, it looks so cool."

Matthew Stafford threw for four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Rams' win over the 49ers on Sunday, marking the third straight game he's done that. It's the first time in NFL history that a quarterback has done that in three straight games. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"New England breaks into the top three with a convincing win in Tampa. What more is there to say? The knock on this team had been their schedule, but they went into a hostile environment and beat a great team that was playing well heading into the game. Shout out to Stefon Diggs, who's given this locker room a whole new attitude throughout this seven-game winning streak."

"The Seahawks have won four straight after blowing out the Cardinals, and they move up to No. 4. I can admit I was slow to come around on this team, but Sam Darnold has the offense clicking, and you know Mike Macdonald will have this defense ready down the stretch. The top five is sure to look a little different next week after their collision with the No. 2 team."

"Defense is back, baby! This offense is scaring me a little bit, but it's hard to ignore a seven-game winning streak in the NFL. Are you kidding me? Sean Payton is getting the job done, and he has a chance to make a statement against the Chiefs at home on Sunday."

Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto has earned some early Defensive Player of the Year buzz, with his 1.5 sacks in Thursday's win over the Raiders giving him 9.5 sacks on the year. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Justin Herbert and the Chargers are riding a three-game winning streak. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns and the Lions scored 44 points in their Week 10 win over the Commanders. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)