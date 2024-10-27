National Football League Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for Week 8: Bills QB Josh Allen Published Oct. 27, 2024 8:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For each game he broadcasts during the 2024 NFL season all the way through Super Bowl LIX, FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady is choosing one standout star as his LFG Player of the Game .

In Week 8, that award went to the quarterback who essentially inherited control of the AFC East from Brady — Josh Allen. The Buffalo Bills superstar carved up Mike Macdonald's Seahawks defense to the tune of 24 completions on 34 pass attempts, 283 yards, two touchdowns and an interception despite slick, wet conditions in Seattle. Check out Brady's full conversation with Allen after the 31-10 win here:

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Bills QB Josh Allen | Week 8 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Although this game marked Allen's first trip to the notoriously hostile environment at Seattle's Lumen Field, Allen said he "felt great" thanks in large part to how the Bills' equally passionate fan base traveled.

"It felt great," Allen told Brady. "I'll tell you what feels great right now is Bills Mafia. We are in the building. This is a fun one for them. It was a complementary team win, very happy for our guys. I ended up throwing one [interception], that's kind of how it goes sometimes, but I will say this: I made a tackle, allowed our defense to go out there, and they made a stop for us. So I'm happy for our guys."

Brady was impressed throughout the game with how Allen did not take unnecessary risks or rely on broken plays. Instead, he played more within the structure of the Bills offense, taking what the defense gave him, such as on a late third-down checkdown throw to Khalil Shakir that resulted in a Bills punt. But, in Brady's mind, that play showed Allen's maturity.

"Another good job by Allen just managing the game," Brady said after the throw. "That was his only open receiver and [he] comes up a little short there on fourth down. But doesn't take a hit, I love seeing that. Up 21 points, [he] doesn't need to be the hero that he has been for so long in his league. In order for them to get over the hump, him being healthy is paramount to the success of this organization."

When asked about that development after the game, Allen credited another Brady: Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady (no relation to Tom).

"I think Joe is giving me a lot of answers on offense," Allen said. "I think the system that he's been putting in for us, it's been very awesome for us. Guys are getting open. We have the term, ‘Everybody eats.' And tonight, it was Khalil and Dawson Knox [who] got involved, and it just feels like guys are getting open. We're getting the ball to them, taking care of the football. And I think that mindset that Joe has in me, he trusts me implicitly, and I trust him as well. So anything that he calls, I'm just trying to go out there and run it to the best of our ability."

Allen is also having to do something Brady dealt with in his career — integrate a new star wide receiver into his team's offense — after the Bills traded for Amari Cooper earlier this month. Cooper had a quiet game in the box score, with just one reception for 3 yards, but both Brady and Allen are bullish on the 30-year-old Pro Bowler's potential impact on his new team.

"He attracts a lot of attention," Allen said. "You know, when he [has single coverage] backside, it seems like he's always got [a safety helping] over the top on him, which opens up other opportunities for our guys on the other side. So he's a true professional. I'm very fortunate to be able to play with someone like him. And as the weeks go by, we're going to continue to get on the same page, and he's going to get more involved as we go. And I'm very excited for that."

Allen is also excited for Brady's new career out of the rival Patriots' uniform and pads.

"You look good, man," Allen told the suit-wearing Brady.

The inaugural LFG trophy went to Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons in Week 1 , followed by star New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara in Week 2 , Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry in Week 3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield in Week 4, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in Week 5, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell in Week 6 and Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Joe Thuney in Week 7.

