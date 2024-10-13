National Football League Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for Week 6: Lions OL Penei Sewell Updated Oct. 13, 2024 8:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For each game he broadcasts during the 2024 NFL season all the way through Super Bowl LIX, FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady is choosing one standout star as his LFG Player of the Game .

There were several members of the Lions whom Brady could have chosen after Detroit's 47-9 beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. However, as a former quarterback, the GOAT knows the value of a good offensive line, and so he chose Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Brady said during the broadcast that he considers Detroit's offensive line the most talented in the NFL currently and Sewell as "the best right tackle in the league."

Check out Brady's full conversation with Sewell here:

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Lions OT Penei Sewell | Week 6 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

"I've been watching you for a few years," Brady told Sewell, "and you just blow me away with your ability in the run game and pass game."

Sewell has also been known to show off his ball-carrying skills on some trick plays. He did so again with a near-touchdown off a hook-and-ladder pitch from Amon-Ra St. Brown, but the play was negated due to a penalty away from the ball.

"We've been cooking that since last year," Sewell said. "We wanted to run it in a prime-time game, but the opportunity didn't present itself, and we came into this game wanting to do it."

Brady is also a big fan of the guys who usually run the ball for the Lions — the star running back tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Sewell shared the mindset of the offensive line when it's called upon to set the tone up front for Detroit's run game.

"We just kind of take that approach of physicality and violence," Sewell said. "We're all kind of the same like-minded men and we come in each day ready to work. It's always about each other. I can't do this thing without them, and they make it easy for me to come in and be great every day."

That mentality starts at the top. Brady is a big fan of Lions head coach Dan Campbell, whose passion has made him one of the most popular coaches in the NFL amid Detroit's resurgence to the NFL's elite tier. Campbell also enjoys strong public support from his players, and Sewell is certainly no exception.

"I look up to that man like he's a father figure, to be honest," Sewell said. "Just the way he preaches and what he preaches, it lines up with what I have mentally and what I believe in and what my values are. It's just easy to follow a guy like that. You know, when his energy is so contagious and all you want to do is just fight."

The inaugural LFG Player of the Game went to Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons in Week 1 , followed by star New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in Week 2 , Baltimore Ravens veteran RB Derrick Henry in Week 3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield in Week 4 and Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in Week 5.

