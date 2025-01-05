National Football League Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for Week 18: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Updated Jan. 5, 2025 6:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For each game he broadcasts during the 2024 NFL season all the way through Super Bowl LIX, FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady is awarding his LFG Player of the Game .

In Week 18, that honor went to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who also took home the award in Week 4. As a result, Mayfield is now Brady's first two-time LFG Player of the Game.

Mayfield earned the accolade after rallying the Buccaneers past the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Tampa's 27-19 comeback win secured the Bucs' fourth straight NFC South title, the first two of which came with Brady at quarterback and the second two under Mayfield.

Check out their conversation below.

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield | Week 18 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Brady started by asking Mayfield about the game-sealing play late in the fourth quarter. The seventh-year quarterback danced around the pocket and, when seeing that Mike Evans was double-teamed, flipped the ball back to rookie Bucky Irving. The running back then raced to the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown to put the Bucs up 27-19 with under two minutes remaining.

"We had drawn something up for Mike to get him over 1,000 yards at that point and I thought we were getting zero coverage, so we wanted to check the protection, get him a one-on-one chance. Just bad leverage on it and they didn't end up blitzing on it," Mayfield explained. "Bucky, not having anyone to block and that extra protection, so he made a play and he's a great player."

That was Mayfield's second touchdown pass of the afternoon. He completed 21 of 32 passes for 221 yards, including a 9-yard throw to Evans on the last play of the game to put the future Hall of Fame receiver over 1,000 yards for the 11th straight season.

Even so, Brady highlighted a different moment as his play of the game. It came earlier on Tampa's final touchdown drive, with the Bucs backed up deep in their own territory on third-and-14. Mayfield was trying to escape pressure when he noticed an opening in the middle of the field and took off for a 28-yard gain.

Mayfield finished the game with a career-high 68 yards on the ground.

"Your legs this year — I've seen you [be] just so mobile and extending third downs. It's been awesome to watch you do that," Brady said to Mayfield.

"It starts with the protection. Those guys are protecting for days back there when I'm able to take off," Mayfield replied. "When [defenses are] dropping eight, and playing third-and-really-long … just having a few lanes, just trying to extend it, getting us into a chance to get the first down. That's the mentality for us."

Brady noted how happy he was for Mayfield and his former team getting back to the playoffs. He also complimented Tampa's resilience after numerous setbacks earlier this season, including injuries to Evans and fellow receiver Chris Godwin, as well as having to temporarily relocate due to Hurricane Milton.

"This team's got the mental makeup to overcome anything," Mayfield said. "The amount of guys we've lost throughout this year [due to injury] … the guys that have stepped up throughout this year, the whole season. Having to move for the hurricane. Everyone adapting, adjusting on the fly. That's what great teams do. We've been battle-tested.

"All we wanted was a chance to get into this thing and see what happens. Now we'll take it one week at a time."

Kickoff dates and times have yet to be set for the wild-card round.

