Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for Week 12: Packers RB Josh Jacobs

For each game he broadcasts during the 2024 NFL season all the way through Super Bowl LIX, FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady is awarding his LFG Player of the Game to that one player he sees on the field who makes him say …

"LET'S F***ING GO!!!"

In Week 12, the honor went to Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs after their decisive 38-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers improved to 8-3 with the win, helping Green Bay keep up with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings in the race for the NFC North as the season reaches Thanksgiving.

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Packers’ Josh Jacobs | Week 12 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Jacobs rushed for a hat trick of touchdowns against San Francisco, scoring three of the Packers' five touchdowns. Green Bay turned to Jacobs often throughout the game, giving him 26 carries as he rushed for 106 yards (4.1 yards per carry).

While Jacobs' efficiency might not look spectacular, his yards-per-carry average was hurt by the fact that all three of his rushing touchdowns came from the 1-yard line. Even though scoring from a yard out should be easy, the Packers have had difficulties in the red zone this season. Green Bay entered Week 12 ranked 27th in red zone efficiency, scoring a touchdown on just 48.7% of its red zone trips.

The Packers scored on all of their red zone opportunities on Sunday, with Jacobs issuing a clear message on what he wants to see when they get down there.

"We make a big emphasis about it," Jacobs told Brady about scoring in the red zone. "Coming in this week, we know that that's the thing we struggle with the most. So, you know, whenever we down there, I just tell them, 'Man, give me the ball and we'll figure it out.'"

Even though Green Bay has struggled in the red zone, Jacobs has led one of the league's best rushing attacks. He entered Sunday third in the league in rushing and now has 944 rushing yards through 11 games. Green Bay, meanwhile, was fourth in the league in rushing (149.9 rushing yards per game) entering Week 12.

Jacobs credited the Packers' offensive front for their strong success in the ground game.

"I tell the coaches all the time, 'Man, like half of my runs, I'll be feeling like I'm close to breaking them,'" Jacobs said. "I enjoy playing with this offensive line. They strain for me, they push the pile, they do all the little things and it's been paying off."

Packers' Josh Jacobs on scoring three touchdowns vs. 49ers – 'I just be out there playing'

Green Bay brought in Jacobs, who led the league in rushing in 2022, to help round out its roster as it seeks to make a Super Bowl run with its young core after falling in the NFC Divisional Round last season. Jacobs has enjoyed his time with the Packers to this point, believing he might be the player that gets them over the hump.

"I like what they had going on," Jacobs said. "I seen the culture that was built here. I seen the winning that was built here. I know what the legacy of the Packers is. I wanted to be a part of that, man. I felt like I was the missing peace and I wanted to come here and put my stamp on the Packers."

