Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 3, including Commanders' Jayden Daniels

A very eventful Week 3 of NFL action is in the books, which means it's once again time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his 3 Stars of The Week!

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will select three players whose performances stood out to him the most. Brady also selects his power rankings of the Top 5 teams in the NFL every week and chooses one player from each game he broadcasts this season as his LFG Player of the Game.

Tom Brady’s 3 Stars of Week 3: Saquon Barkley, Jayden Daniels and Derrick Henry | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Here's who Brady chose as his 3 Stars of Week 3!

Week 3 stats: 147 rushing yards, 17 carries (8.6 yards per carry), 2 rushing touchdowns, 4 catches, 9 receiving yards

Brady's thoughts: "The Eagles won a tight game in the Superdome against a team in the Saints that was on fire. He touched the ball a bunch — 8.6 [yards] a carry, two fourth-quarter TDs. Saquon's looking pretty good in those Eagles colors. I've got them this Sunday in Tampa, and I can't wait to see what's next."

Week 3 stats: 21-for-23 (91.3% completion rate), 254 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 12 carries, 39 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Brady's thoughts: "Welcome to Monday Night Football, young man. What a performance. Three total touchdowns. This is crazy — he had more touchdowns than incompletions — only two all game. A 91% completion [rate], incredible. He was the No. 2 overall pick for a reason. He's got the league on notice, and Washington is off to a 2-1 start."

Week 3 stats: 151 yards, 25 carries (6.0 yards per carry), 2 rushing touchdowns, 1 catch, 23 receiving yards

Brady's thoughts: "Last, but certainly not the least. He was also my LFG Player of the Game. Every time I watch this guy, I feel bad for the defense. He had 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Ravens signed him in the offseason for games like this. He and Lamar [Jackson] were so comfortable back there together in the shotgun, working their magic. I don't want to be a defensive coordinator in this league trying to figure out this Ravens offense."

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Ravens RB Derrick Henry | Week 3 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

