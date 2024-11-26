National Football League Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 12, including Eagles' Saquon Barkley Updated Nov. 26, 2024 8:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season had several memorable and exciting finishes with stars showing off across the league! Now, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his latest 3 Stars of The Week .

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will choose three players whose performances stood out to him the most. This week includes a dominant running back who has caught the GOAT's eye.

Brady also selects his power rankings of the Top 5 teams in the NFL every week and chooses one player from each game he broadcasts this season as his LFG Player of the Game .

Here's his latest 3 Stars of The Week:

Tom Brady’s 3 Stars of Week 12: Saquon Barkley, Myles Garrett, Tua Tagovailoa | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Check out how Brady's 3 Stars of Week 12 performed, with the GOAT's full analysis below!

Week 12 stats: 255 rushing yards (most in an NFL game since 2009), 9.8 yards per carry, two rushing touchdowns, four receptions, 47 receiving yards in a 37-20 win vs. Los Angeles Rams

Brady's thoughts: "No surprise here. Saquon Barkley is one of my stars of the week for the fourth time this year. On Sunday night, he set an Eagles' franchise record with 255 rush yards and two tuddies. Unbelievable. He's on pace to set the NFL single-season rushing yards record.

"And next week against Baltimore, we have an incredible matchup, Saquon Barkley-Derrick Henry. That's the matchup I wanna watch next week. But congratulations, Saquon, on this incredible season you've got going."

Week 12 stats: Five total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble in a 24-19 win vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Brady's thoughts: "Myles Garrett was unstoppable in the snow against the Steelers on Thursday night. Wasn't that a beautiful game to watch in Cleveland? Yeah, we don't want a dome on that stadium. That's what football weather should look like. He sacked Russell Wilson three times. He forced a fumble in the Browns' upset win. Trust me, it's never fun to be sacked by Myles Garrett. So Russ, I'm feeling for you, my man.

"Myles is having an incredible year, so watch out, opposing quarterbacks. Bo Nix, you're up next. Figure out where he's lined up on every play and get that ball out of your hands!"

Week 12 stats: Completed 29 of 40 passes for 317 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 128.9 passer rating in a 34-15 win vs. New England Patriots

Brady's thoughts: "What an incredible day he had Sunday against the Patriots. An impressive performance. It feels so good as a quarterback when you throw for 300 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. That's two great weeks in a row for Tua.

"I'm excited to see what happens Thursday night at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night. Better bring your hand warmers, it's going to be cold."

