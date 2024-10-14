National Football League
Texans' Mario Edwards Jr. suspended 4 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy
Published Oct. 14, 2024 6:17 p.m. ET

Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. has been suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL's substances of abuse policy.

Edwards, who was suspended Monday, will be eligible for reinstatement after Houston's game against Detroit on Nov. 10.

The 30-year-old has started every game for the Texans this season and has 18 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Houston in March after spending last season with Seattle.

The team did not have an immediate comment on his suspension.

His suspension comes on the same day defensive end Denico Autry was reinstated after serving a six-game ban for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancers.

The Texans defeated the Patriots on Sunday, 41-21, in the first start for rookie quarterback Drake Maye. C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes while Joe Mixon rushed for 102 yards and caught a TD pass.

Stefon Diggs had six catches for 77 yards and a score, and Tank Dell had seven receptions for 57 yards and a TD.

Dameon Pierce ripped off a 54-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 76 yards on eight carries. Will Anderson Jr. recorded a career-best three sacks for Houston, which has won three straight.

After sacking No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams seven times in a win over Chicago last week, Houston wasted little time in making Maye feel uncomfortable. The Patriots went three-and-out on their first possession, and on their next series, Maye overthrew his intended target and was intercepted by Calen Bullock — one of four turnovers by New England, which has lost five straight and fell to 0-3 at home this season.

Heading into the matchup,  the Texans had never won a game at Gillette Stadium. The team now sits at No. 1 in the AFC South with a record of 5-1. 

Next up, the Texans will face Green Bay on Sunday

Reporting by The Associated Press.

