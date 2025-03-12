National Football League Eagles, Chiefs’ opposing strategies among 6 takeaways from early NFL free agency Updated Mar. 12, 2025 6:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL free agency period is officially open, which means that most of the free agents have already signed. Because of the tampering window, which opened on Monday, we've seen a frenzy of deals.

And we're starting to see some trends emerging.

Keep in mind that it's early. There are many waves of free agency — some that take place as late as May after the NFL Draft (or even July before training camp). But we can see some patterns in the early days of the new league year. And now is a good time to spotlight the teams making big moves.

Let's take a look.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles disassembled their defense

There's no other general manager like Howie Roseman. Think about the Saquon Barkley signing. Think about his moves swapping out Haason Reddick and Bryce Huff (which was a headline-maker in the offseason that ultimately didn't even move the needle in-season). Think about the Mekhi Becton and Zack Baun signings (which few discussed at the time but, ultimately, ending up changing the 2024 season).

Roseman tries new things every year. And that mostly seems to be how he keeps his team atop the league.

But this year, it's not the additions that are making news. It's the subtractions.

The Eagles have lost the following defensive players (from star to contributor):

EDGE Josh Sweat

DT Milton Williams

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

CB Darius Slay

CB Isaiah Rodgers

CB James Bradberry

LB Oren Burks

All these departures will add up to more picks through the compensatory formula. Those picks will pay dividends in the 2026 draft. So far, it looks like the Eagles have earned a third-rounder, fourth-rounder and sixth-rounder. As for adding more talent this offseason, Roseman might choose to wait two months before signing players, because at that point, the compensatory period ends and the additions no longer count toward the formula.

But again, the Eagles won't get and use those picks for another 14 months.

You can argue about each departing player's importance. But the Eagles will have to figure out how to replace every single one of them — because each one had a quality role on the defense. How will Roseman do it?

All eight of the Eagles' picks in the 2025 draft are in the first five rounds (with a 1, 2, 3, 3, 5, 5, 5 & 5). Philly has no shortage of young talent waiting for its turn. And Roseman did bring back Baun, a linebacker who cashed in big ($51 million, three years) after a low-budget, prove-it deal.

In free agency, the Eagles can still add players without messing up the comp-pick formula. Roseman will just have to find more Baun-and-Becton types.

Vikings are using their rookie QB deal to get even better

Goodbye Sam Darnold.

Barring a surprise, it's J.J. McCarthy's time.

Like the Eagles, the Vikings are embracing turnover — but by acquiring talent. Yes, they let Darnold go. But by choosing not to re-sign him, it has freed up their wallets to spend elsewhere. First, the Vikings took care of their own, retaining their top free agent, cornerback Byron Murphy. But they didn't stop there. Their free-agent class features quality starters:

DT Jonathan Allen

DT Javon Hargrave

C Ryan Kelly

G Will Fries

CB Isaiah Rodgers

The Vikings are getting tougher in the interior offensive line, which makes sense because of the nine sacks Darnold took in Minnesota's one-and-done postseason appearance. And the team is getting tougher in the front seven, snagging two massive defensive linemen who can sack the quarterback.

The 49ers are taking a new direction, even if we don't know where they're headed

San Francisco is sort of doing what the Eagles are doing. It's a teardown. But because Roseman is fresh off a Super Bowl — and has an impeccable track record — we all trust his vision. It's hard to track what's next for the 49ers except for: a rebuilding year.

Before free agency opened, San Francisco parted ways with receiver Deebo Samuel, whose play has declined in recent years. The 49ers released or waived defensive lineman Maliek Collins, Leonard Floyd and Hargrave. Seven of their top-end free agents have signed elsewhere, including tackle Moore, guard Aaron Banks, running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and cornerback Charvarius Ward. They even parted ways with Kyle Juszczyk, a fullback whose versatility had come to define this offense.

Samuel and Juszczyk were at the core of this offense's identity. Now, they're gone.

We've yet to see the team add anyone who isn't, at best, a depth piece.

So it's clear the 49ers wanted to get their cap situation right and move on from their old identity. But what will the new 2025 team look like? So far: a shell of its former self.

With no Deebo, Ward, Hufanga and others, what is next for the 49ers?

The Chiefs and the Bills are following the same playbook: Use the QB (with restructures and recruiting) to sustain success

Both of these teams have addressed needs in meaningful ways. And that's in part because of the ways their quarterbacks have adjusted their contracts to allow their teams to spend.

For the Bills, Josh Allen did something generous when he inked a brand-new contract at $55 million per year. He left at least $5 million per year on the table — and maybe even $10 million to $15 million if he really wanted to push.

"What’s $5 more [million] going to do for my life that I can’t already do right now?" Allen said Wednesday about taking less. "It’s not that crazy to me. I live a pretty good life. … I wasn’t looking to kill them in every chance I could. I told my agent that."

That should give the Bills a lot of freedom to add players. They brought in wideout Josh Palmer, not the most productive receiver but a good fit at attacking the intermediate-middle of the field where the Bills needed a threat. And they brought in Joey Bosa, a rotational but dangerous edge player. And, for that matter, a household name (even if he's on the tail-end of his career).

It's a similar-but-different situation in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes just restructured his contract — along with defensive tackle Chris Jones — to create additional cap space. The Chiefs used that money to shore up their weakest position last season: left tackle. Jaylon Moore , signed to a two-year, $30 million deal, should (hopefully) fix that problem. They also added cornerback Kristian Fulton to join their deep platoon of CB2s.

Patriots are paying to get back into the mix

New England jumped out of the gate with around $162 million in spending on the first day — of the tampering window … which started at noon ET. That's not just a big cash drop but a quick one. We're now in the official free agency period, and New England's class already looks robust.

DT Milton Williams

CB Carlton Davis

LB Robert Spillane

LB Harold Landry

RT Morgan Moses

WR Mack Hollins

DT Khyiris Tonga

QB Joshua Dobbs

TE Austin Hooper

The only surprise — from my vantage point — is that they've yet to make a splash at left tackle or receiver. Moses is an outstanding right tackle, but the Patriots need two additions at that position. And Hollins shouldn't be anything more than a WR3 (but, out of desperation, he's probably currently NE's WR1 on the depth chart). There's plenty of time to keep adding. But they haven't given as much help to Drake Maye as I thought they would. He is the future of the franchise, after all.

Coach Mike Vrabel clearly sent the message about what he wanted this free agency to be about: tough, violent, durable, dependable players. You can see that pattern in every one of the guys on the list above.

Who's next? I don't think they're done spending big.

Call me crazy, but I think they'll go after tackle Cam Robinson and receiver Cooper Kupp.

The Cowboys and Bengals look like they put their phones on "do not disturb"

We've discussed the teams that have undergone major changes. Now, let's talk about the teams that haven't.

There's not a lot of urgency in Dallas or Cincinnati. And maybe there should be.

The Bengals front office issues are coming to a head, with contract disputes with three of their four biggest stars: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson. It's unclear if that's holding up their free agency process, but they've done nothing of note to bring in talent.

Cowboys get an F for offseason despite Javonte Williams move

It's a similar story for the Cowboys, who have retained a pair of good players in defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and receiver Kavontae Turpin. But aside from that? A nice deal for running back Javonte Williams. A decent signing of guard Robert Jones. And otherwise? Ho hum.

These early days of free agency are tough, where teams are prone to overspending. They're paying free agents like they're the best players at their position, when — in reality — the best players at their position never hit the open market. So I get why some teams sit on the sidelines. But look at how the Chiefs and Bills pulled the trigger on key role players they identified as crucial. I can't help but wonder why Dallas and Cincy haven't done the same yet.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on X at @henrycmckenna .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share