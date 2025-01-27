Steelers select Terry Bradshaw with No. 1 pick: Looking back 55 years later
Exactly 55 years ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers used the first overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft to select future Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw.
Let's take a look back to January 27, 1970:
Setting the scene
Bradshaw, a Shreveport, Louisiana native, was a standout during his collegiate years at Louisiana Tech. In his senior season, he led his team to an 8-2 record and racked up 2,314 yards — good for third in the NCAA.
Heading into the draft, Bradshaw was considered the consensus No. 1 pick, and with the win of a coin toss between the Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh took Bradshaw off the board.
The legacy
Bradshaw would go on to become one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the history of the game, leading the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships, six AFC Championship Games and eight consecutive playoff appearances (1972-79).
Now a FOX Sports analyst and co-host of FOX NFL Sunday, Bradshaw spent his entire playing career with the Steelers, winning NFL MVP in 1978, as well as two Super Bowl MVPs.
Bradshaw finished his 14-season career completing 2,025 of 3,901 passes for 27,989 yards and 212 touchdowns. He also rushed 444 times for 2,257 yards and 32 touchdowns.
