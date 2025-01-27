National Football League
Steelers select Terry Bradshaw with No. 1 pick: Looking back 55 years later
National Football League

Steelers select Terry Bradshaw with No. 1 pick: Looking back 55 years later

Published Jan. 27, 2025 5:02 p.m. ET

Exactly 55 years ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers used the first overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft to select future Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

Let's take a look back to January 27, 1970:

Setting the scene

ADVERTISEMENT

Bradshaw, a Shreveport, Louisiana native, was a standout during his collegiate years at Louisiana Tech. In his senior season, he led his team to an 8-2 record and racked up 2,314 yards — good for third in the NCAA.

Heading into the draft, Bradshaw was considered the consensus No. 1 pick, and with the win of a coin toss between the Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh took Bradshaw off the board.

[Related: 2025 NFL Draft order: Top 30 picks are set before Super Bowl LIX]

The legacy

Bradshaw would go on to become one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the history of the game, leading the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships, six AFC Championship Games and eight consecutive playoff appearances (1972-79).

Now a FOX Sports analyst and co-host of FOX NFL Sunday, Bradshaw spent his entire playing career with the Steelers, winning NFL MVP in 1978, as well as two Super Bowl MVPs.

Bradshaw finished his 14-season career completing 2,025 of 3,901 passes for 27,989 yards and 212 touchdowns. He also rushed 444 times for 2,257 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes