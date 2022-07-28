National Football League
Steelers' Heyward 'took offense' to Roethlisberger remarks Steelers' Heyward 'took offense' to Roethlisberger remarks
National Football League

Steelers' Heyward 'took offense' to Roethlisberger remarks

45 mins ago

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward took exception to comments made by former teammate and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger about younger NFL players.

In a recent interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger opined that the biggest difference from the beginning of his career to the present is players having a "me-type attitude."

"It turned from a team-first to a me-type attitude," Roethlisberger said. "It was hard. It’s hard for these young guys, too. Social media. They’re treated so well in college. Now, this new NIL stuff, which is unbelievable. They’re treated so special. They’re coddled at a young age because college coaches need them to win, too. I know coach [Terry] Hoeppner never coddled me [at Miami of Ohio]. Neither did [Bill] Cowher."

Heyward, who played with Roethlisberger on the Steelers from 2011-21, challenged those remarks on his podcast, "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward."

"It looks as though we are looked at as selfish players, and I don’t think that’s the point," Heyward said. "We have a lot of young players that come from different backgrounds, have experienced different things from what others or I may have experienced. That doesn’t make them selfish or more of a me-type attitude. ... There are a lot more team-first guys than me-type attitude. I took offense to that."

Heyward feels Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler, went too far with his criticism.

"Maybe Ben didn’t see it that way, but man, I’m going to protect my guys," Heyward said. "You just can’t say it’s a ‘me-type of attitude’ now. Everyone’s out to be a Super Bowl winner, make money, one day be an MVP. But when it all comes together, we care about one thing — this logo right here. ... I’ve always tried to extend that to my younger teammates. I think Ben was a little out on that one."

The Steelers went 9-7-1 in 2021, good for second in the AFC North, before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC wild-card round. Soon after, they signed former Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and selected University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Will Jalen Hurts, Eagles win NFC East in 2022?
National Football League

Will Jalen Hurts, Eagles win NFC East in 2022?

53 mins ago
Cowboys start training camp with Jabril Cox, James Washington available
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys start training camp with Jabril Cox, James Washington available

13 hours ago
Healthy Ezekiel Elliott 'a keystone player' for Cowboys
National Football League

Healthy Ezekiel Elliott 'a keystone player' for Cowboys

15 hours ago
Is Kirk Cousins good enough to win the Vikings a Super Bowl?
National Football League

Is Kirk Cousins good enough to win the Vikings a Super Bowl?

18 hours ago
Will Julio Jones help Tom Brady win his eighth Super Bowl?
National Football League

Will Julio Jones help Tom Brady win his eighth Super Bowl?

22 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes