Sony Michel among notable players released in initial roster cuts

The Miami Dolphins released running back Sony Michel in their first wave of roster cuts on Monday.

Michel, a former first-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia, spent his first three years with the New England Patriots, where he racked up 2,292 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games (28 starts).

He joined the Los Angeles Rams last season, posting 845 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 208 carriers. He added 21 catches for 128 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Michel is a two-time Super Bowl champion, having won one with the Patriots and one with the Rams. He was signed this offseason by Miami, but it appears he got caught up in a deep running back room that features Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, plus free agent additions Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert.

Michael has yet to have a 1,000-yard rushing season in his four years in the NFL, with his rookie season (931 yards) being the closest to that milestone. The Dolphins cut him loose after an uninspiring preseason showing.

Here are other notables names that are now free agents.

Tony Jefferson, S

The Baltimore Ravens are planning to release safety Tony Jefferson, ESPN reported.

The nine-year veteran put together a strong exhibition season, but the Ravens drafted Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and signed former New Orleans Saints star Marcus Williams.

Jefferson played four games with the Ravens last season, totaling 17 tackles and one sack.

Jarrad Davis, LB

The Detroit Lions are planning to release former first-round pick Jarrad Davis, NFL Network reported.

Detroit picked Davis in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He started for three seasons before being demoted in his fourth year. Davis played for the New York Jets last season before re-signing with the Lions.

