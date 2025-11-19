Shedeur Sanders is 39th Browns Starting QB in 21st Century; Here Are First 38
Merriam-Webster defines a "revolving door" as "a frequent succession [as of personnel] or a cycle of leaving and returning." A thesaurus defines a "revolving door" as the Cleveland Browns at quarterback in the 21st century.
With Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol, head coach Kevin Stefanski is turning to fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders to start at quarterback for the team's Week 12 road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, making Sanders the 39th quarterback to start for the Browns this century.
Here's every quarterback that has started a game for the Browns this century (2001-present) in chronological order:
- Tim Couch
- Kelly Holcomb
- Jeff Garcia
- Luke McCown
- Trent Dilfer
- Charlie Frye
- Derek Anderson
- Brady Quinn
- Ken Dorsey
- Bruce Gradkowski
- Jake Delhomme
- Seneca Wallace
- Colt McCoy
- Brandon Weeden
- Thaddeus Lewis
- Brian Hoyer
- Jason Campbell
- Johnny Manziel
- Connor Shaw
- Josh McCown
- Austin Davis
- Robert Griffin III
- Cody Kessler
- DeShone Kizer
- Kevin Hogan
- Tyrod Taylor
- Baker Mayfield
- Case Keenum
- Nick Mullens
- Jacoby Brissett
- Deshaun Watson
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson
- P.J. Walker
- Joe Flacco
- Jeff Driskel
- Jameis Winston
- Bailey Zappe
- Dillon Gabriel
