Browns Rolling With Shedeur Sanders at QB vs. Raiders, Making 1st NFL Start
Browns Rolling With Shedeur Sanders at QB vs. Raiders, Making 1st NFL Start

Updated Nov. 19, 2025 11:42 a.m. ET

Shedeur Sanders is QB1, at least for Week 12.

Sanders will start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday. It'll mark the first start of Sanders' career as he's also set to take reps with the starting offensive unit in practice this week.

Stefanski's decision to roll with Sanders comes as Dillon Gabriel remains in concussion protocol. Gabriel departed the Browns' Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens early, with Sanders getting his first taste of regular-season action in the second half of that game. 

Sanders didn't have the best showing in his regular-season debut. He completed just 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and an interception. But he was able to lead the Browns into Ravens territory on their final drive as they trailed, 23-16. However, Sanders wasn't able to get Cleveland into the end zone to tie the game, with the Browns losing to drop to 2-8 on the season.

While Sanders was the second-string quarterback to Gabriel and replaced his fellow rookie on Sunday, there were some questions about whether the Browns would tab the fifth-round pick to start against the Raiders. The team added Bailey Zappe to their practice squad in October, making him a possible candidate to start.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

