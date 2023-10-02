National Football League
Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants: Prediction, odds, picks
Updated Oct. 2, 2023 2:13 p.m. ET
The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) are favored by one point versus the New York Giants (1-2) on Oct. 2 starting at 8:15 P.M. ET, airing on ABC/ESPN.
The Seahawks defeated the Carolina Panthers 37-27 in Week 3, while the Giants were destroyed 30-12 by the San Francisco 49ers in their matchup.
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Seahawks-Giants game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and prop betting analysis.
Seahawks vs. Giants Odds & Betting Lines
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Seahawks
|-1
|-110
|-110
|47
|-112
|-108
Seahawks vs. Giants Prediction & Pick
- Pick ATS: New York (+1)
- Pick OU: Over (47)
- Prediction: New York 28 - Seattle 25
Most Bet Props at BetMGM:
Kenneth Walker to score first touchdown (+600)
Kenneth Walker to score anytime touchdown (-110)
DK Metcalf over 63.5 receiving yards (-115) (99% of bets on over)
DK Metcalf over 4.5 receptions (-150) (99% of bets on over)
Matt Breida under 47.5 rushing yards (-110)
How to Watch Seattle vs. New York
- Game Date: Monday, October 2, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: Watch on ABC/ESPN
Seahawks vs. Giants Recent Matchups
- Over their last five meetings, Seattle has put up five wins versus New York.
- In their last five head-to-head matchups, Seattle has compiled 148 points against New York, while allowing only 62 points.
Seattle Betting Info
- Seattle has covered the spread two times in 2023.
- The Seahawks have been favored by one point or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Seattle games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Seahawks have been moneyline favorites in two other games this season, and they split them.
- Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 53.5%.
Seahawks Stats
|Stat
|Average (Total)
|Rank
|Pass yards
|228.3 (685)
|13
|Rush yards
|104.3 (313)
|16
|Points scored
|29.0 (87)
|4
|Pass yards against
|328.0 (984)
|31
|Rush yards against
|79.3 (238)
|6
|Points allowed
|29.3 (88)
|29
Seattle's Key Players
Offense
- Kenneth Walker III's rushing output this season includes 204 yards and four TDs. He is averaging 68.0 yards per game and 4.3 per attempt (19th in the NFL).
- Walker has 10 targets, eight receptions, 73 receiving yards and zero TDs in the passing game.
- Geno Smith has 736 passing yards (10th in the NFL), four touchdowns and one interception this year. He has completed 68.9% of his attempts, averaging 245.3 yards per game and 7.1 per attempt.
- Through three games played, D.K. Metcalf is averaging 78.0 yards and 5.0 receptions per game to total 234 receiving yards and 15 catches. He's been targeted 19 times, and has one receiving touchdown.
- Tyler Lockett has racked up 103 receiving yards and two touchdowns (sixth in the NFL) with 13 catches on 21 targets. He's averaging 4.3 receptions and 34.3 yards per game.
Defense
- On defense, Julian Love has 27 tackles in 2023.
- Jordyn Brooks has 32 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks this season. His tackle total .
- Bobby Wagner has recorded 33 tackles and 1.0 TFL.
- So far this season, Jarran Reed has 13 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks. He's fifth on the Seahawks in tackles.
New York Betting Info
- New York is winless against the spread this year (0-3-0).
- The Giants have been underdogs by one point or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- New York games have gone over the total once this season.
- The Giants have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
- This season, New York has been at least a -105 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for the Giants.
Giants Stats
|Stat
|Average (Total)
|Rank
|Pass yards
|165.3 (496)
|28
|Rush yards
|88.0 (264)
|25
|Points scored
|14.3 (43)
|31
|Pass yards against
|223.7 (671)
|18
|Rush yards against
|138.0 (414)
|29
|Points allowed
|32.7 (98)
|30
New York's Key Players
Offense
- Daniel Jones has thrown for 562 yards this year, with two touchdowns and four interceptions. He is completing 64.9% of his attempts while averaging 187.3 yards per game and 5.8 per attempt.
- Jones has also rushed for one touchdown and 107 yards (second on the Giants).
- Saquon Barkley has 114 rushing yards (leading the Giants) and one rushing touchdown, while averaging 57.0 yards per game and 3.9 per carry (26th in the NFL).
- Barkley has added nine receptions (4.5 per game) for 41 yards (20.5 per game) with one receiving touchdown. He's been targeted 11 times in the passing game.
- So far this season, Darren Waller has caught 12 passes for 132 receiving yards without a touchdown in the passing game. He has been targeted 20 total times and is averaging 4.0 receptions per game in three games played.
- Darius Slayton has nine catches for 109 yards without a receiving touchdown. He averages 3.0 yards per game through three games and has been targeted 17 times.
Defense
- Micah McFadden's 2023 output includes 24 tackles and 5.0 TFL in three games. He leads the Giants in tackles.
- Jason Pinnock has 23 tackles and 3.0 TFL. He is second on the Giants in tackles.
- Bobby Okereke has 22 tackles and 1.0 TFL during the 2023 season.
- Xavier McKinney has totaled 18 tackles.
share
