National Football League Saints QB Derek Carr 'would love' to reunite with former teammate Davante Adams Published Oct. 3, 2024 8:36 p.m. ET

Soon after superstar Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly informed his current organization earlier this week that he would prefer to be traded, two potential destinations quickly emerged, both with a common theme.

The New York Jets are reportedly Adams' preferred destination, likely in no small part to the presence of his former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But the New Orleans Saints have also been connected to Adams in trade rumors, because they now have his former Fresno State and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr confirmed to reporters Thursday that he still considers Adams one of his "best friends" and the two have spoken as recently as this week.

"I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante. We would welcome that," Carr said Thursday on the possibility of Adams joining him in The Big Easy, via ESPN.

"I don't know if I can get in trouble for saying that. I just think everyone kind of knows that ... I think everyone would love to play with 'Tae. I would obviously welcome playing with him again if that ever worked out in our careers," Carr added.

Carr and Adams played together at Fresno State before being paired once again in the NFL when Carr was traded to the Raiders ahead of the 2022 season. Though Carr was benched before the end of the season and later released, his reunion with Adams resulted in the latter's best year with the Raiders, including the receiver's third career First Team All-Pro nod.

And Carr is still well aware of that fact.

"He did have 1,500 yards. I think I threw him, like, 12 touchdowns," Carr said of that 2022 season. "We didn't win as many games as we thought, but it wasn't all bad. We had fun doing it, that's for sure."

While the two longtime friends may still talk constantly, Carr said they have not discussed the trade rumors.

"Business stuff, we don't even talk about it. That stuff is so beyond our control sometimes, and I'm so focused here," Carr said.

Reports of Adams' trade request came hours after an article from the Las Vegas Review-Journal indicated the Raiders had begun exploring the possibility of trading Adams and were reaching out to teams to see how interested they are in acquiring the three-time first-team All-Pro.

The 31-year-old, six-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL receiving touchdown leader (2020, 2022), joined the Raiders ahead of the 2022 season, after being acquired in a deal from the Packers after Las Vegas gave up a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

