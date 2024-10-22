National Football League Saints, Alvin Kamara reportedly agree to 2-year, $24.5 million extension Updated Oct. 22, 2024 10:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In June, Alvin Kamara left minicamp with the New Orleans Saints early because he was dissatisfied with his contract. Four months later, the running back has a new deal. Kamara has agreed to a two-year, $24.5 million extension with the Saints, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old Kamara is now under contract through the 2026 season. He has spent his entire career with the Saints, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft. Kamara has expressed the desire to finish his career in New Orleans, and it's possible this extension will allow him to do that.

The Saints have had a rough go of it recently. They've lost five straight games, while starting quarterback Derek Carr has missed the last two starts with an oblique injury. Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed was also placed on season-ending injured reserve last week.

But Kamara has remained a steady presence. This season, he has a team-high 111 carries, 438 rushing yards, seven total touchdowns and 34 catches. He's third on the team in receiving yards with 252.

Earlier this season, Tom Brady named Kamara as his LFG Player of the Game for Week 2, when the running back torched the Dallas Cowboys for four touchdowns and 180 total yards.

Kamara leads the league in touches this season with 145. The five-time Pro Bowler has recorded more than 1,100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first seven seasons in the league. He's more than halfway there this year, with 690 yards from scrimmage through seven games.

Kamara and the Saints (2-5) will try to end their losing streak Sunday when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers (3-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

