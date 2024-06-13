National Football League RB Alvin Kamara leaves Saints minicamp due to reported contract issues Published Jun. 13, 2024 6:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Whether New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara will take part in the opening of training camp late next month was cast into doubt as minicamp wrapped up on Thursday.

Kamara, who practiced on Tuesday and Wednesday, and spoke optimistically about New Orleans' new offense, walked out of Saints headquarters and drove off right before the last practice of minicamp began. His agent, Brad Cicala, told the NFL Network that Kamara's sudden departure was contract related.

Kamara has two seasons left on the five-year, $75 million contract he signed in 2020, but none of the $22.4 million in salary the deal calls for in 2025 is guaranteed. That makes 2024, for practical purposes, Kamara's final season under contract.

The decision to initiate a holdout begins a game of chicken with Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, who could either agree to an extension, trade Kamara, or do nothing and see how long the running back is willing to go without a paycheck.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Thursday's practice, Allen appeared caught off guard by Kamara's abrupt departure.

"He was here for the walk-through this morning and then we went in, and I haven't had a chance to talk to him, so I'm not sure why he wasn't out there," Allen said. "I haven't talked to Alvin so, that's all I've got for you.

"I'm really not going to get into any of that stuff," Allen added. "At the end of the day, I said what happened and I haven't had an opportunity to talk to him, so I think it would be unfair to make any statements on that right now."

Saints quarterback Derek Carr said Kamara had looked fit and primed to be a major factor in the Saints' revamped offense.

The club this offseason hired Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator, and he is installing a scheme similar to one run in San Francisco, where he was a top assistant under coach Kyle Shanahan. The scheme emphasizes outside zone runs and play-action passes, with potential options often coming out of the backfield.

"You hand him the ball, it just feels different," Carr said of Kamara. "God blessed him with those first three steps that are just different than everybody else."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

When Carr was told about the contract issue, he said, "My dad always told me, ‘Don't put your hand in another man's pocket."

"I'm going to let him deal with his money," Carr added. "If that's what it's about, then God bless him. ... Running back's a hard job. That's between him and the organization. But everyone here loves AK. We all love him as a teammate."

The dynamic Kamara has surpassed 1,100 yards from scrimmage in all seven of his NFL seasons, but his 694 yards rushing in 2023 were a career low and his 466 yards receiving were the second lowest in his career.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience New Orleans Saints Derek Carr Alvin Kamara

share