Russell Wilson trade scenarios: Four teams that make sense

By Eric D. Williams

FOX Sports NFL Writer

Missing the playoffs for just the third time during Pete Carroll’s tenure, the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson are at a critical juncture for a franchise that was once a regular championship contender.

At 33 years old, Wilson has two years left on a deal that includes a no-trade clause.

However, reports surfaced last year from Wilson’s representation that he would agree to a trade to the right team. Carroll is 70 years old, but recently signed a new deal to coach the club through the 2025 season.

At a crossroads, the Seahawks should accept Wilson’s request for a trade, rebuilding the roster in an effort to get back to Carroll’s championship blueprint he created when first taking over as the team’s head coach in 2010.

Yes, Wilson helped to lead this franchise to places they’ve never been before, including back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and a lopsided victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

The Seahawks also won four NFC West titles with Wilson under center, and Wilson has a 9-7 postseason record with Seattle.

However, Wilson has not played his best football of late. The Seahawks have won one playoff game over the last five seasons, as the offense shifted to a more pass-first approach to take advantage of Wilson’s ability to throw the deep ball.

Entering the last game of the regular season, Wilson had averaged 7.3 yards per attempt in his last 25 starts, down from 8.3 in the 25 starts before that, according to The Athletic. Wilson’s passer rating dropped from 110.6 to 97.4 and his turnovers nearly doubled from 20 to 11 during that same period.

Of course, Wilson played with a broken finger on his throwing hand that certainly affected his ability to throw the football. The Seahawks started last season 3-8 before rebounding and finishing the season at 7-10, Seattle’s first losing record since 2011.

"The only way (a trade) makes sense is if they have an option coming back their way at quarterback," said Randy Mueller, a longtime NFL general manager who worked for the Seahawks. "Nothing against Geno (Smith), but I don’t think that’s the answer. So, I couldn’t consider moving him unless we had something coming back we could pin our hopes on."

Mueller said Wilson is no longer among the top-tier quarterbacks in the NFL, but Seattle can still win with him. Making a trade more complicated is Wilson’s no-trade clause, and the possibility he will want a new contract at some point this year.

"There’s so many variables," Mueller said. "He holds he cards. If he doesn’t want to be traded, he doesn’t have to agree to anything."

Wilson has $51 million left on his deal. If the Seahawks were to move on from Wilson before June 1, they would take a $26 million dead cap charge, which is significant, but not impossible to absorb.

The Rams had $34 million in dead cap charges last season, including $22.2 million from trading Jared Goff and his contract to the Detroit Lions in a deal for Matthew Stafford.

Whether Carroll wants to acknowledge it publicly or not, the Seahawks are rebuilding, much like when the former USC coach took over a decade ago. While not among the top five QBs in the game, Wilson’s trade value will likely not get any higher than this offseason, particularly with several teams desperate for upgrades at quarterback.

The Seahawks could save $11 million with Wilson no longer on the roster. And Carroll needs a talented young quarterback position in lockstep with his belief system for Seattle’s culture, much like a young Wilson a decade earlier.

Seattle has six selections in this year’s draft. They include one in the second round, one in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh. So, the Seahawks could use more draft capital for this year and in 2023 as they revamp the roster to chase down the defending Super Bowl champs, the Rams, in the ultra-competitive NFC West

Even though Wilson got rid of any mention of the Seahawks from his social media, for his part he has said all the right things.

"My goal is to win more Super Bowls," Wilson said near the end of last season. "And my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple."

And Carroll has downplayed all the rumors about trading his QB.

"The kinds of conversations we have behind the scenes are not in line with the rumors," Carroll told reporters in January. "OK? There you go. Not at all. We’ve been talking, we’ve been together and connected throughout this whole season. And that’s why it’s easy to dismiss those at this time."

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, last year Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers said his client wanted to remain in Seattle, but if a trade were considered the only teams he’d be willing to go to were the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

The Cowboys and the Bears appear set at the quarterback position in Dak Prescott and Justin Fields. The Raiders have Derek Carr, but a new coach in Josh McDaniels. The Saints need a quarterback, but offensive guru Sean Payton recently stepped down as coach.

Canvassing the league, other teams in flux at the quarterback position include the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos.

That’s nearly half the league.

According to FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman, the Broncos are the likeliest team to trade for Wilson, followed by Steelers and Commanders.

Schneider and Carroll are in no hurry to trade Wilson, so they can be deliberate in their approach and wait for the best offer. Schneider passed on legitimate offers from the Bears, according to reports, last season.

What Detroit received in a trade with the Rams for Stafford last year would have to be the starting point for the Seahawks willing to give up Wilson -- two first round selections, a third-round selection and Goff.

That said, these are the four teams that make sense as trade partners for the Seahawks.

Denver Broncos

Denver moved on from defensive guru Vic Fangio and hired former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett as the team’s new head coach. Hackett was a close friend of Aaron Rodgers during his time in Green Bay, so the Mile High City could be headed toward a Hackett-Rodgers reunion.

However, Wilson would be a good, second-place prize for the Broncos.

Wilson has played in a West Coast offensive system his entire NFL career, so the transition to Hackett’s version of the offense wouldn’t be a hard one. And he gives Denver the ability to compete in a competitive AFC West that includes Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Carr at quarterback.

Las Vegas Raiders

Josh McDaniels would get a quarterback who has won a Super Bowl in Wilson, but and in return would have to give up a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback in Carr for his services. Wilson and his wife, Ciara, secure one of the places they would like to move to in Las Vegas. The couple have an offseason home a short plane-ride away in San Diego.

However, the Raiders are reportedly willing to offer Carr a new deal, so perhaps McDaniels believes Carr is the long-term answer at quarterback for the Raiders.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have three first-round selections in this year’s draft and a quarterback who led them to the playoffs in Jalen Hurts, who some have compared to a younger version of Wilson. Eagles GM Howie Roseman had eyed drafting Wilson in the third round of the 2012 draft before Seattle snagged him with the No. 75 overall pick.



With the addition of Hurts, Carroll could get back to the blueprint that he had success with early in his time with a younger Wilson -- a stingy defense, strong running game that sets up play-action to a big-body receiver such as DK Metcalf and taking care of the football.



Washington Commanders

Like Roseman, Washington coach Ron Rivera had tabbed Wilson as a possible backup for Cam Newton in the third round of the 2012 draft but lost out to the Seahawks.

The Commanders have built a stout defense, led by one of the best defensive front fours in the league. But they need more consistency and playmaking ability from the quarterback position. Wilson grew up in nearby Virginia, so Washington would be a homecoming of sorts.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter @eric_d_williams.

