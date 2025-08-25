National Football League Rookie QB Stock Watch: Which First-Year Passers Can Make the Cut? Published Aug. 25, 2025 10:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The preseason is over, and so is the active, on-field playing part of the season for many rookie quarterbacks.

With Tuesday's cutdown day looming, several rookie quarterbacks are likely looking at backup roles or a spot on a team's practice squad for the 2025 season. In fact, as of Monday morning, only one rookie quarterback has been named a Week 1 starter.

Our Rookie QB Stock Watch is back for a third and final preseason installment, catching you up on all the drafted quarterbacks and a smattering of undrafted passers as well.

Week 3 stats: 3 for 4, 36 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Final preseason stats: 10 for 19, 145 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Outlook: The lone rookie quarterback who knows he's a Week 1 starter, Ward hasn't played a ton and hasn't shown much good or bad. This past weekend, he had one drive stall at the opposing 30 on a fourth-and-1 miss and led the Titans to a rushing touchdown on his last drive. His overall usage is close to what the Chicago Bears gave Caleb Williams as the No.1 overall pick last year: 10 for 20, 170 and no touchdowns or interceptions. Two years ago? Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was 14 for 24, 129 yards with a touchdown. The first big test is two weeks away, when the Titans open their season at the Denver Broncos.

Trending: Up

Week 3 stats: 6 for 12, 81 yards, TD, 0 INT

Final preseason stats: 32 for 47, 372 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Outlook: Hard to complain about Dart — the Giants went 3-0 and averaged 35 points a game, and the rookie had a 113.1 passer rating and completed 68 percent of his passes. This first completion was a 50-yard pass to set up a passing touchdown. Dart will open the season behind veteran Russell Wilson, but New York's schedule is tough enough that any extended struggles would make a shift to the future an easy choice. Dart added a 23-yard run this weekend, a reminder that he rushed for 884 yards and 11 scores in his last two years of college. If you're looking for an easy game to give him his first shot, we'll suggest Week 5 at the Saints.

Trending: Up

Tyler Shough appears set to open the 2025 season as the Saints' backup quarterback, but he has a path to becoming their starter soon. (Photo by Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images)

Week 3 stats: 12 for 20, 102 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Final preseason stats: 36 for 54, 333 yards, TD, INT

Outlook: New Orleans has a starter, but many expect it to be second-year pro Spencer Rattler, who started the preseason finale. Shough has a slightly higher preseason passer rating than Rattler. He had an 11-yard run for the Saints' only touchdown this weekend, but he also lost a fumble on a sack. Rattler went 0-5 as a starter last year, so even if he gets the initial starting nod, it's hard to imagine him being good enough that they don't turn to their rookie before long. Waiting until less than two weeks before the opener to name a starter means neither quarterback got the benefit of a larger share of practice reps, which probably works against the greater good longterm. If the Saints open 0-4, it's easy to see the Saints turning to Shough in Week 5 at home against the Giants.

Trending: Sideways

Week 3 stats: 13 for 24, 148 yards, TD, 0 INT

Final preseason stats: 22 for 39, 255 yards, TD, 0 INT

Outlook: Milroe got to play the entire game in this weekend's preseason finale, and while he had a passing touchdown, the big takeaway is five sacks and three lost fumbles on those. Milroe scrambled for 31 rushing yards, but not taking care of the football will be a concern as he tries to work his way up to dressing as a top backup to Sam Darnold. For now, that role is likely going to veteran Drew Lock, who had three touchdowns against one turnover in the preseason.

Trending: Down

Week 3 stats: 12 for 19, 19 yards, TD, 0 INT

Final preseason stats: 25 for 37, 272 yards, TD, INT

Outlook: Cleveland says it will carry four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster, and Gabriel is likely behind starter Joe Flacco and veteran Kenny Pickett. He had the lowest passer rating of the four in the preseason. He outplayed fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders this past weekend, but was also the only Browns quarterback to lose a fumble. If it's not winning under Flacco, it makes sense for Cleveland to see what they have in the two rookies, but it's hard to know exactly when that opportunity would come for Gabriel.

Trending: Sideways

Shedeur Sanders, Browns (5th, 144th)

Shedeur Sanders was under duress for much of Saturday's game against the Rams. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Week 3 stats: 3 for 6, 14 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Final preseason stats: 17 for 29, 152 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT

Outlook: This was rough. Sanders started the second half this weekend and managed only 14 yards on six throws, all while losing 41 yards on five sacks. He played five possessions and the only first down came when he handed the ball off twice in a row on the last drive. If that wasn't bad enough, in a one-point game with two minutes left, the Browns pulled Sanders and brought in veteran Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, who led them to a game-winning field goal ... and was then released on Sunday. If they carry four quarterbacks so he stays on the roster, can Sanders get any meaningful reps except running a scout team?

Trending: Down

Week 3 stats: 15 for 35, 136 yards, 0 TD, INT

Final preseason stats: 24 for 56, 191 yards, TD, 2 INT

Outlook: There were 13 quarterbacks who threw at least 50 passes in preseason, and McCord had easily the worst passer rating (43.1), completing just 42.9% of his throws and averaging just 3.4 yards per attempt. He played the entire game this weekend and the Eagles won, but the backup quarterback situation was rough enough that Philadelphia cut Dorian Thompson-Robinson and traded for Sam Howell, which means McCord is likely headed to the team's practice squad if he clears waivers.

Trending: Down

Will Howard missed the entire preseason due to injury, but his role for the 2025 season in question. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 3 stats: Did not play.

Final preseason stats: Did not play.

Outlook: Howard missed the entire preseason with a broken finger, and backup Skylar Thompson was prolific — 498 yards in three games with four passing touchdowns. So Howard's best scenario is probably starting the year on injured reserve, with little urgency to activate him as a No. 4 quarterback. It might amount to an NFL redshirt, or the Steelers might take the risk of waiving him and hoping they can get him back to their practice squad with an eye on letting him compete for a backup job in 2026.

Trending: Down

Week 3 stats: 15 for 20, 189 yards, TD, 0 INT

Final preseason stats: 34 for 56, 345 yards, TD, INT

Outlook: Leonard started this weekend and played well, leading the Colts to two touchdowns (including a 59-yard score) and a field goal on his five drives. Much of the attention in Indianapolis has been on Daniel Jones getting the starting nod over Anthony Richardson, but has Leonard done enough to beat out Jason Bean for the No. 3 job? It would seem so, but that will come down to final roster decisions on Tuesday afternoon.

Trending: Up

Week 3 stats: 14 for 16, 145 yards, TD, 0 INT

Final preseason stats: 23 for 32, 174 yards, TD, 3 INTs

Outlook: Mertz opened the preseason with three interceptions in his first game, but bounced back nicely this weekend, starting and leading the Texans to a field goal and two touchdowns on his first three drives. His overall preseason wasn't great, though. Could he still lose the No. 3 job to veteran Kedon Slovis? That will unfold as Houston makes their final cuts on Tuesday.

Trending: Up

Cam Miller might end up being the Raiders' primary backup quarterback to open the year. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Week 3 stats: 12 for 24, 102 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Final preseason stats: 20 for 37, 203 yards, TD, INT

Outlook: Miller has a potential unexpected opportunity to be the Raiders' No. 2 quarterback, as Aidan O'Connell fractured his wrist this weekend and should miss six to eight weeks. It's likely the Raiders will find a veteran quarterback to back up Geno Smith, but if they can't, they'll lean on Miller, who took over in the second quarter and could not lead Las Vegas to any points in any of his 10 drives at quarterback. Asked about having Miller as his No. 2 passer, coach Pete Carroll said simply: "We'll see."

Trending: Sideways

Week 3 stats: Did not play.

Final preseason stats: Did not play.

Outlook: He did not practice or play this preseason as he returns from a torn ACL. It's possible he just takes a medical redshirt year while he rehabs the injury and focuses on competing for a backup job in 2026.

Trending: Down

Week 3 stats: 7 for 8, 66 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Final preseason stats: 23 for 43, 203 yards, TD, INT

Outlook: Ewers was efficient in relief this weekend, closing out a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and showing improvement from a rough debut. He will be the Dolphins' No. 3 quarterback, so the drama is just whether that's on the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

Trending: Up

Week 3 stats: 15 for 23, 161 yards, TD, 0 INT

Final preseason stats: 35 for 56, 364 yards, 2 TD, INT

Outlook: A big win for the undrafted rookie, as the Vikings on Sunday released his top competition, veteran Brett Rypien, signaling that Brosmer had earned the No. 3 QB job behind starter J.J. McCarthy and new backup Carson Wentz. It will be a developmental role, but there are few offensive coaches better to work with a young quarterback than Kevin O'Connell.

Week 3 stats: 13 for 19, 99 yards, 0 TD, INT

Final preseason stats: 25 for 38, 235 yards, TD, INT

Outlook: Another big win, as the Jets waived spring-league star Adrian Martinez on Sunday, leaving Cook as the third quarterback behind Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor. Whether that's on the 53 or the practice squad depends on whether the Jets need depth at other positions more.

Week 3 stats: 12 of 19, 107 yards, TD, 0 INT

Final preseason stats: 32 of 46, 261 yards, TD, 0 INT

Outlook: It's unclear how the Bucs' top backup job will shake out between Kyle Trask and Teddy Bridgewater, but Bazelak closed out the preseason strong Saturday with a late touchdown pass to fellow rookie Garrett Greene. If the Bucs carry only two quarterbacks on the 53, the other veteran could grab the practice squad job. Otherwise, Bazelak should be in position to land that role on the practice squad.

Week 3 stats: 6 for 8, 33 yards, TD, 0 INT

Final preseason stats: 16 for 23, 166 yards, TD, 0 INT

Outlook: Elgersma got his first touchdown pass of the preseason, playing 30 snaps but handing it off more often than not. Can the Canadian beat out Sean Clifford for the third QB job, and does that mean he sticks on the 53 or just the practice squad?

Week 3 stats: 10 for 20, 82 yards, TD, INT

Final preseason stats: 26 for 45, 269 yards, 2 TDs, INT

Outlook: Wooldridge is the first cut from the Rookie QB Stock Watch as he was among the Patriots' first wave of moves on Friday. He had a nice preseason overall and still could make it back to the practice squad, but that's the best scenario for him at this point.

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

