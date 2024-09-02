National Football League Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams named co-captain amid 'growing pains' chatter Updated Sep. 2, 2024 12:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Caleb Williams has been named co-captain of the Chicago Bears, the latest honor for the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While the respect Williams has garnered from his teammates is clear, it should be noted that the Bears have A LOT of captains — Williams will be sharing the honor with seven other players. They are: receiver DJ Moore, tight ends Cole Kmet and Marcedes Lewis, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, linebackers TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds and safety Kevin Byard.

It's also not terribly unusual for a rookie to be named captain of his NFL team. Last year, rookie QBs Bryce Young (Panthers), CJ Stroud (Texans) and Anthony Richardson (Colts) were all named captains of their respective teams.

The 22-year-old's latest honor comes on the heels of Bears chairman George McCaskey seemingly warning fans not to get too overzealous about Williams' inpact on the team — at least not yet.

"Typically, the No. 1 pick in the draft comes into a situation where it's going to take a while for things to come together," McCaskey said Thursday. "Caleb [has] got a lot of support — a solid defense, good receivers, good offensive line, a good running game, tight ends — but I hope people will be patient.

"There are going to be growing pains. He's going to make mistakes. That's part of the learning process for any young quarterback."

The "Breakfast Ball" crew broke down McCaskey's head-scratching comments, largely disagreeing with them.

"I get it," Craig Carton said Monday. "It [has] been a long time since he had the right to feel the way he feels right now. He believes — everyone believes — they have a franchise quarterback, a generational talent. … But if I'm a fan of the Bears and have bought into the hype, but I'm raring to go … I might be saying, ‘Wait a minute. Why are you cautioning me?’

"I've got this unbridled enthusiasm, which I've not had in a very long time about the Chicago Bears, and now the owner is telling me, … ‘Slow your roll everybody. Don’t put too many expectations on us just yet because we can't handle it.'"

"I hate that quote so much," Danny Parkins added. "It's such a coward, sit on 16, loser mentality. … It's just so passive. … How about, maybe, 'We're going to be awesome.' How about, maybe, allowing you (Bears fans) to dream a little bit. I'm not saying … that George McCaskey should come out and predict a Super Bowl, but you also don't have to be like, ‘Hey Bears fans, take it easy on this guy.’ Caleb Williams can handle it.

"By the way, Bears fans are pretty damn patient because we've been waiting our entire lives — literally — for this."

Williams & Co. open the 2024 season at home against Tennessee on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

