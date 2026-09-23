National Football League
49ers Almost Drafted Cam Skattebo? Robert Saleh Says Kyle Shanahan 'Loved Him’
National Football League

49ers Almost Drafted Cam Skattebo? Robert Saleh Says Kyle Shanahan 'Loved Him’

Published Sep. 23, 2026 4:26 p.m. ET

This would've been fun!

Since entering the league last season, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has been a polarizing figure adored by fans. His downhill physicality and high-energy personality make him one of the most entertaining players to root for.

Skattebo fits the identity head coach John Harbaugh wants to build with the Giants, and he’s quickly embraced the Big Apple. However, coming out of Arizona State, his path to entering the league almost looked radically different.

In fact, he almost ended up right back home in Northern California, nearly drafted by the San Francisco 49ers to back up All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

On Wednesday afternoon, Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters about the team's upcoming matchup against the Giants. While praising Skattebo’s skill set and character, Saleh dropped a fascinating draft nugget.

"I know going into the [2025 NFL] Draft, we were actually about to draft him in San Francisco," Saleh said. "[49ers head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] loved him, and he ended up getting taken right before we were picking. I think we ended up with C.J. West, who was a pretty good player too."

Saleh was San Francisco's defensive coordinator in 2025 in what was his second stint in the role (he was also the 49ers' defensive coordinator from 2017-20); New York ultimately selected Skattebo with the No. 105 pick in that year's draft.

The potential of pairing McCaffrey and Skattebo in the same backfield could've created one of the league’s premier duos, maybe even the best since the Detroit Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to team up with David Montgomery?

Shanahan's reputation for evaluating running backs speaks volumes about Skattebo’s potential in the league. Since being drafted by the Giants, he has hit the ground running, rushing for 527 yards and six touchdowns over his first 10 career games.

After suffering a gruesome ankle injury that limited him to just eight games in 2025, Skattebo bounced back in a big way in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown to power the Giants to victory.

Both franchises are in good hands at the position now, but Shanahan’s interest only reinforces his reputation as an elite evaluator. What could've been with a McCaffrey and Skattebo backfield is a fascinating "what-if."

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